When does the Demon Slayer game come out? Release date, gameplay, characters, more

The popular Demon Slayer anime is going to have a busy fall, with the show’s second season releasing and a brand-new game, Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles.

Demon Slayer has taken over the anime community by storm since it premiered back in 2019 worldwide, and in 2021 they released the best-selling movie in Japanese box office history with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

Now, similar to other popular animes such as Dragon Ball Z and Naruto, they are taking the next step in adaptation, as a new IP based around the Demon Slayer universe will be releasing sometime this year.

With CyberConnect2 leading the charge in development, fans are gearing up for another high-octane arena fighter that should capture the Demon Slayer style.

When does the Demon Slayer game release?

Up until June 24, it was a bit of a mystery whether or not the Demon Slayer game would release in North America and Europe, as there was a possibility it could be an Asian exclusive.

Advertisement

However, these rumors were silenced with confirmation from Sega to IGN that the game will be making its way to western markets on October 15, 2021.

There will be a Digital Deluxe edition that players can opt into, which will grant you two days early access, meaning you will be able to jump into the action on October 13, 2021.

Demon Slayer gameplay

As noted above, CyberConnect2 is taking the helm in development, and they are best known for other anime games such as Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

If you have not played these games, the combat is relatively similar in each, with a core focus on abilities and closed arena fighting, rather than open-world fighting. In the lead up to the release of the Demon Slayer game, CyberConnect2 has released a few trailers of the game.

Advertisement

As well, below is a compilation of all trailers that were previously released for the game!

Demon Slayer game characters

No fighting game is complete without a set of playable characters that we can jump into battle with, and the Demon Slayer game is going to have a wide array of characters from the anime, and they will all have their unique moves.

So far, the following characters will be present in the game.

Giyu Tomioka

Inosuke Hashibira

Kyojuro Rengoku

Makomo

Murata

Nezoku Kamado

Sabito

Sakonji Urokodaki

Shinobu Kocho

Tanjiro Kamado

Zenitsu Agatsuma

We do not know if we will be able to play as all of the Harishas, as we have only seen three out of the nine abilities thus far in the anime. Furthermore, there is no indication that we will be able to control any of the demons we see in the anime as well, but the story trailers have us battling them throughout the game.

Advertisement

Demon Slayer game story

Going off the story mode trailer, it appears the game is going to adapt the entire first season of Demon Slayer, and we could see the Mugen Train arc added in as well. With the second season of the anime also releasing this Fall, we could witness the second season added as well, or come in the form of DLC in 2022.

That is all we know regarding the Demon Slayer game thus far, but we are sure we will see more news in the coming weeks and months about the game’s cast of characters and mechanics!