What is Crab Game? Free-to-play Squid Game clone taking over Twitch

Netflix’s Squid Game series has been a worldwide hit with viewers and now streamers are getting in on the act with ‘Crab Game’ – a clone that is only available on PC. Here’s what you need to know about it.

After being released back in September, the South Korean series Squid Game has become Netflix’s hottest property of all time. It has smashed the streaming service record number of viewers as it’s swept across the internet like wildfire.

If you’ve been living under a rock, Squid Game sees random strangers compete for money while playing dystopian versions of children’s games like Red Light Green Light, and Tug of War.

For many, it’s got everything to a perfect video game too, especially in the battle royale market. While an officially licensed game hasn’t happened to this point, Crab Game has taken its place.

Where to play Crab Game?

As the name suggests, Crab Game is pretty much a gaming reamke of the Squid Game series. Minigames like Red Light Green Light, The Floor is Lava, and The Maze Game are all present. The characters even have matching boiler suits like in the show.

Since releasing in late October, the free-to-play game, which is only available on PC via Steam, has racked up plenty of positive reviews from players who are quick to point out the similarities.

The devs, though, are quick to play down any comparisons. “Definitely not based on any online streaming pop culture Korean TV shows, as that would get me in legal trouble, so we’re certainly not doing that,” they joke in the game’s description.

This game is actually the greatest lol Crab Game is the future pic.twitter.com/7Qe1AKovSL — Mike (@BiggerMike_) October 30, 2021

Who is playing Crab Game?

It has quickly become a party game for Twitch streamers too, with the likes of xQc, Sykkuno, Sodapoppin, and Disguised Toast getting involved with their own lobbies in a way not seen since Among Us was hyped up.

Other streamers have hopped on board too, with close to 600 different channels streaming it on November 1st, with a high point of 210,000 total viewers according to SullyGnome.

With each server being able to hold 35 players, you can certainly pack in plenty of fun – but if you’re joining your favorite streamers’ lobby, expect some hijinx from your fellow players. It is every person for themselves, after all.

If Netflix ever goes expand its reach in the gaming world and decides to follow through on calls for an official Squid Game title, well, Crab Game might go away.

For now, though, it appears as if it’s popularity is only going to stick around, especially as streamers are having fun with it.