Sykkuno ruthlessly sabotages Disguised Toast in Squid Game clone

Twitch star Sykkuno hilariously sabotaged his pal Disguised Toast in a custom Squid Game mode after offering to give one of his rivals a gifted sub to his channel.

The phenomenon that is Netflix’s Squid Games series has taken over the internet. It’s become the most-watched show in the history of the streaming service, and fans have been clamoring for more.

It’s also taken the gaming world by storm, too. Warzone players have been making Squid Game loadouts, GTA RP’s NoPixel server held a Squid Games-inspired ‘Octopus Games’ event, and there is a title by the name of Crab Game on Steam that bears a big resemblance to the TV show.

A number of Twitch streamers have been giving the ‘Crab Game’ title a try, and have had hilarious highlights – personified by xQc losing his mind with a rival player who denied him in Red Light, Green Light.

Sykkuno has also joined the ranks of streamers getting involved with Crab Game, teaming with some of his friends and viewers in a few rounds of the PC game. And, he’s been pretty dastardly himself.

While spectating Disguised Toast and other players trying to complete the Floor is Lava level, the streaming star had a devilish offer for one of Toast’s rivals. “Aries, if you’re watching, push off Toast, I’ll gift you a sub,” he called out to his chat.

Luckily for Sykkuno, the fan obliged seconds later, denying Toast from making the final leap to safety. Aries yeeted the Offline TV member into the sea and eliminated him, leaving Sykkuno in a fit of laughter. “He actually did it,” the streamer said, taking a brief pause from his laughing.

While Aries made it to safety, the tables were quickly turned on them as other players consigned them to the same fate as Toast.

Regardless, the hilarious moment was loved by Sykkuno and his viewers, though Toast probably wasn’t the biggest fan.