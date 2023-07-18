Wendy’s has switched on Night Mode

It’s late, you’re craving a fresh, high-quality hamburger. Suddenly, you see the glowing smile of Wendy’s. Yes, Wendy’s has officially switched to Night Mode and everyone’s invited.

Dexerto and Wendy’s have paired up with influencers, iiTzTimmy, LuLuLuvely, and Blau, to celebrate the extension of Wendy’s hours – until midnight or later. We’ve gifted them all the Night Mode Care Package, which offers a unique and engaging experience for influencers and fans alike.

The Night Mode Care Package

Our lucky influencers have received the ultimate care package from Wendy’s, which includes merchandise and a deck of themed cards. These cards hold gaming challenges, stream-exclusive giveaways, and Q&A prompts. These Night Mode challenges are to be carried out on fully-interactive livestreams.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. When a streamer finishes one of the challenges, there’s a ‘special surprise’ for both the streamer and the audience – meaning you’re all in it together!

To engage with your favorite streamers on this unique experience, all you need to do is tune into the following livestreams:

iiTzTimmy – Thursday July 20 @ 8pm PST/11pm EST

Blau – Friday July 21 @ 6pm PST/9pm EST

LuLuLuvely – TBC

Meet the Night Mode contenders

You may know him from his tactical shooters and playing alongside famous stars, but iitzTimmy is also a huge fan of Wendy’s – who isn’t?! Join him on his stream and watch him carry out challenges set by fans – try to be nice…

An expert at Apex, Overwatch & Valorant, LuLuLuvely is often craving a Wendy’s late at night. Watch her unbox the Night Mode Care Package and interact to win rewards that include gift cards, bits, and subs.

When he’s not just chatting with stream, Blau would rather be digging into some Wendy’s fries, which is why he’s the ultimate Night Mode contender. Interact with his livestream to win rewards and watch him carry out challenges set by Wendys.

Wendy’s late-night hours are kind of a big deal and we want to celebrate Night Mode with your favorite streamers. So, grab yourself a Baconator from Wendy’s and tune into these livestreams for your chance to win rewards and watch creators carry out challenges set by you.

The power is in your hands…with a burger in the other.

Hours may vary at participating U.S. Wendy’s ®