WB Discovery CEO implies Superman game could accompany new movie

In a quarterly earnings call, WB Discovery’s CEO, David Zaslav, implied that a Superman game could launch around the time of the new movie’s release.

Dozens of Superman or Superman-featured games have launched in the last forty years and change. Barring a select few, none have proven all too memorable.

Fans may long for a new interactive adventure starring the Man of Steel, but such conversations often become riddled with questions about how a developer could create a challenging experience with one of fiction’s most powerful characters sitting front and center.

It doesn’t seem an impossible feat, given the Boy Scout’s weakness to the likes of Kryptonite and magic. But his diverse arsenal of abilities must be delicately implemented, as well. It seems that at least one WB executive believes the company will soon find a studio up to the challenge.

WB Discovery boss seems to tease future Superman game

During a first-quarter earnings call (via TweakTown), WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav briefly made mention of Superman when discussing the company’s gaming vertical.

Zaslav specifically noted that WB owns all of its IP in addition to several different game studios, then praised Hogwarts Legacy for providing a unique experience wherein players can actually exist in the world of Harry Potter.

Interestingly, Superman enters the conversation in the following quote:

“When we launch a product on Max or HBO, and when we have a game, that game belongs to us, but now there’s this in-betweener. It may be in the next couple of years that we launch a Superman movie and…people spend more time and there’s more economics of people just hanging out in the Superman world and universe.”

This could imply that Zaslav expects a Superman game to arrive following the release of James Gunn’s eagerly-anticipated film, Superman: Legacy.

DC Comics All-Star Superman is the comic inspiration for Legacy

A little later in the call, the executive adds: “…given the amount of time that people spend on gaming, we don’t want to be in the motion picture and long-form storytelling business and have somebody else in the business of hanging out in those worlds. Those worlds are going to be quite profitable in the years ahead.”

Of course, this serves as no guarantee that players can expect to be flying their way across an interactive Metropolis anytime soon. But it shows that someone high up is at least thinking of Superman’s future in the gaming space.