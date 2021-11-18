Warner Bros seem to be officially teasing Smash Ultimate rival Multiversus

Warner Bros appear to be officially teasing their heavily-rumored Smash Ultimate rival Multiversus, which features characters from Scooby-Doo to Looney Tunes and beyond.

Following months of rumors and leaks, it seems Warner Bros could soon be ready to announce their Smash Bros-inspired fighting game, Multiversus, with teasers shared across the social media pages for multiple Warner Bros properties.

The first image, shared by the official Looney Tunes Twitter account, features an image of Daffy Duck alongside a silhouette of a missing Bugs Bunny, suggesting that he’s going to join another franchise.

“Rabbit season is officially CANCELLED ’cause we can’t find Bugs,” the tweet reads.

🚨 rabbit season is officially CANCELLED cause we can’t find Bugs 🚨 any idea where he went? 🐰 @wbgames pic.twitter.com/mH4dlR2D8K — Looney Tunes (@LooneyTunes) November 17, 2021

Shortly after, the official Tom & Jerry Twitter account got in on the action, sharing an image featuring silhouettes of the iconic cat and mouse duo with the caption, “What hijinks are Tom and Jerry up to now?”

Both of these tweets have tagged the Warner Bros Games Twitter account, so there’s definitely something video game-related in the works. Could it be Multiversus?

What new hijinks are Tom and Jerry up to now? 🐭🐱 @wbgames pic.twitter.com/LCVQ5bT8jE — Tom & Jerry (@TomAndJerry) November 17, 2021

That’s not all, as a similar post on the official Scooby-Doo Instagram page has teased that the iconic animated dog’s sidekick, Shaggy, has also gone missing, teasing that the “gang has a new mystery to solve”.

If the recently leaked roster is to be believed, all of these ‘missing’ characters are set to appear in Multiversus, so fighting fans have naturally jumped to the conclusion that these images are teasing the game’s announcement.

Other characters rumored to be joining Bugs, Shaggy, and Tom & Jerry in the roster include Batman, Gandalf, Mad Max, Johnny Bravo, and even LeBron James, so it will certainly be an interesting lineup.

There’s no word on when an official announcement for Multiversus could arrive, but with The Game Awards coming up in December, some gamers are predicting a reveal could coincide with that event.

These teasers for Warner Bros’ Multiversus come hot on the heels of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, another Smash Bros. competitor that featured the likes of Spongebob Squarepants and Reptar from The Rugrats.