Multiversus gameplay leaks: Smash-style WB stages, knockback feature, controls

Smash Ultimate is about to get another serious rival in the fighting game space, as Warner Bros prepares for the release of Multiversus – and now, gameplay screenshots have been leaked.

The upcoming title has become one of gaming’s worst-kept secrets in 2021, after the title, DLC plans, and fighter roster was leaked early. So early, in fact, that the developers haven’t yet got around to confirming its existence.

In the absence of official information, Smash Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl players have been left to continue scavenging around for rumors and leaks.

On October 29, another massive revelation was made as gameplay screenshots were unearthed.

Multiversus gameplay leak: New screenshots

A number of shots have been doing the rounds on Twitter, Reddit, and other social platforms – deleted and reposted in some instances. This has made finding the original source difficult to distinguish.

However, in a series of gameplay images and sketches obtained by Dexerto, a number of features were spotted.

Smash-style stages

Three different Smash Bros-style stages were unveiled, called Tree Fort, Lion Watch, and another was left nameless.

Knockback

Included in the screenshots was confirmation of a feature that allows for percentage-based knockback, not to mention a few different controls were also listed.

It said: “The number attached to each fighter indicates how much knockback effect they will receive when hit.

“The higher the number, the farther they fly away!”

Multiversus skins/costumes

The fighters included in the images also had multiple attires as well, suggesting skins or alternate costumes will be a feature.

Wonder Woman and Gandalf were the characters seen in two costumes.

Multiversus controls leaked

The controls included in the leaked shots were for Xbox consoles, though – by now – PlayStation players will be well aware of the alternative options.

Neutral Attack: LB / L1

Movement: LS / LS

Taunt: D-Pad / D-Pad

Neutral Attack: RB / R1

Dash: RT / R2

Attack: X / Square

Special: Y / Triangle

Dash: B / Circle

Jump: A / X

Leaked Multiversus roster

Multiversus leaks have also previously revealed a large portion of the roster for the game, as seen below:

Batman (DC Comics)

Bugs Bunny

Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)

Finn (Adventure Time)

Jake (Adventure Time)

Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

Rick (Rick and Morty)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Steven Universe

Superman (DC Comics)

Tom and Jerry

Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

Along with those are some original characters, which are not listed. These are unrelated to any prominent series or projects from Warner Bros in the past.

Leaked Multiversus DLC

Downloadable content, just like Smash Ultimate’s Fighter Pass, will be included according to early snippets of information.

It has been touted that the likes of LeBron James will be included. The full list of DLC characters can be found below:

Gandalf

Shaggy

LeBron James

As soon as we have more Multiversus leaks, we’ll be sure to add them to this page.