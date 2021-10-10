Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tier list – top characters picked by Smash pros

Pro Super Smash Bros. players have concluded who the best and worst Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl characters are so far. Here’s the tier list.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a major hit with the fighting game community. The game takes huge inspiration from the Smash Bros. franchise, leading many top players from the community to give the game a shot.

Some of the best players and content creators for the game have shared their tier lists as they’ve already begun weeding out the good and bad characters.

Smash pros’ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tier lists

Adam “Armada” Lindgren, one of the best Smash Melee players of all time, shared his tier list for Nickelodeon. Notable top-tier “S” ranked characters are Aang, Leonardo, Michael-Angelo, and Oblina.

Advertisement

Read More: One Piece author stuns Smash Ultimate fans with tribute

Armada ranks Aangis the best character in the game, saying: “I feel like a lot of the stuff Oblina does, Aang does a little bit more consistent. His nair (neutral-aerial), while being one frame slower, is active for six frames longer with a bigger hitbox so you can more reliably send people where you want.”

He concluded his thoughts on Aang being the best character by pointing out he gets “more range, with the same punishes”, giving the air-bender the edge over Oblina.

Time starts 12:20 for mobile users

Smash commentator Zak “Coney” Zeeks had a different take on who the best character in the game is, placing Leonardo in the top slot of the tier list named “Only Took 2 Days to Break The Game.”

Advertisement

“I thought this character would be the best, I just thought it would take more time… I think Leonardo is the best character in the game, and I don’t think it’s close,” he said about him being overpowered,

Time starts 25:04 for mobile users



A continuing theme is that Patrick is one of, if not the, worst characters in the game. “Patrick has, like, one good move,” Coney said after placing him as the lowest-ranked character in all of All-Star Brawl,

Smash Ultimate commentator Max Ketchum differed from Armada’s view and put Oblina in his top “Broken” tier for All-Star Brawl, saying: “Oblina is the best character in the game by a noticeable margin.”

Advertisement

Late night tier list Oblina is the best character in the game by a noticeable margin imo, I feel like I’m never seeing her in tourneys so it’s hard for people to see it rn. Please don’t nerf her though LMFAOOOO Gonna do a big vid on my thoughts on the game when I get home pic.twitter.com/8hdpVQXOaK — EMG Max Ketchum @ Pinnacle (@MaxKetchum_) October 10, 2021

Max also has Patrick in the bottom slot of his tier-list. Hopefully the pink starfish gets buffed in the near future.