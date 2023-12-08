Exodus: Everything we know about the new sci-fi game starring Matthew McConaughey

Exodus was revealed at the 2023 Game Awards. Here’s everything we know about Matthew McConaughey’s new sci-fi RPG.

It looks like Matthew McConaughey is about to go Interstellar once again in a new sci-fi adventure, Exodus, from Archetype Entertainment, which is comprised of former BioWare developers. This is significant as BioWare is the studio that brought us the celebrated sci-fi RPG series Mass Effect, and now, looks set to bring us a new adventure in Exodus.

Like Mass Effect, Exodus will be a space-faring odyssey set in the far future where Matthew McConaughey’s character, the Traveller, looks set to explore the galaxy and rub shoulders with various alien races. The game will also feature third-person shooter mechanics and an entirely new cast of characters, led by McConaughey as the protagonist.

Contents

Archetype Entertainment Exodus seems to have a much darker universe than Mass Effect.

No release date has been revealed for Exodus as of yet.

What platforms will Exodus be on?

Exodus will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Nothing has been announced about a PS4, Xbox One, or Switch release, but it seems unlikely.

Exodus trailer

Check out the Exodus trailer below:

Gameplay & setting

As the game is being created by former BioWare developers, expect a next-gen experience that uses Mass Effect as a template, but it will be very much its own game, featuring a completely original story and setting. One where time dilation after space travel will be a real risk. Those who’ve seen the movie Interstellar will be familiar with the concept of time dilation, a phenomenon that means the further you travel in space, time will move faster back on Earth or where it was you came from.

Matthew McConaughey‘s character in Interstellar had to contend with this while he was out exploring the universe looking for a new planet for humanity to inhabit. All the while, his young daughter on earth aged decades when it had only been a few years for him. This concept will also be explored in Exodus, with space travel potentially impacting the lifespan and relationship dynamics of NPCs.

Games like Mass Effect and Starfield used huge warping gates and wormholes to blast across space faster than the speed of light. However, if this wasn’t possible, then time dilation would become a grave issue for space travelers. It could also have some incredible impacts on gameplay, especially in an RPG where time spent is an important factor.

That’s all we know about Exodus for now. For more of the biggest upcoming releases, check out these guides below:

