Steam giving away Warhammer 40K game worth over $35

Steam has sales all the time, offering players the chance to pick up some excellent games at a reasonable price. In that tradition, the very well-received Warhammer 40K: Gladius – Relics of War is available in the store at a staggering 100% off.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War is an impressive attempt at a turn-based 4X game set within that universe. Its design quickly immerses seasoned players of the TTRPG in the chaos of the planet Gladius Prime.

There, four factions (Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks & Necrons) battle it out for supremacy. Each has its own unique units, technology tree and playstyle, with the randomly generated worlds offering high replayability.

One of the most impressive aspects of the game is the building and construction systems. These allow players to construct defenses and new units that can quickly spiral a given game into widespread, spectacular fun.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War also features a solid single-player that is entirely different depending on which faction you choose. This drastically alters the fate of the planet as each faction seeks to achieve its ends.

The multiplayer is a mixed bag, purely because it can be a little unreliable. Though the game itself is perfect for taking on real players, most games will be via direct connection protocols. This can lead to some poor experiences against those with slower internet speeds.

The sale is available until 30 May, with Steam users able to pick up the full game for the princely sum of $0/£0. The only caveat to this is that the sale is continuing “while stocks last.”

Though it is a digital game, the developer, publisher and Steam will have earmarked a certain number of free copies to include in the sale. After that, the game will go back up to its usual full price of £35.

All of this comes as part of the Warhammer Skulls 2024 Steam sale. This sees many reductions for games set within the universe, including Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.