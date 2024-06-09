Gears of War: E-Day goes back in time instead of continuing the story of 5

The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase featured the reveal of Gears of War: E-Day, a new prequel game that will show an important moment from the past rather than continuing the story from Gears of War 5.

As one of Xbox Games Studios’ biggest franchises, it was only a matter of time before Gears of War returned. However, fans expected Gears of War 6 or a spin-off rather than delving into the lore. There were also rumors about a remastered Gears of War collection that have yet to come to fruition.

The final trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase in Summer Game Fest 2024 was for Gears of War: E-Day, an upcoming title with no release date as of yet. The trailer featured some amazing visuals using in-engine footage but didn’t show any actual gameplay.

Gears of War: E-Day stars a young Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago during a pivotal moment in the series’ history, known as Emergence Day. During this event, the Locusts opened massive holes beneath the planet Sera, wiping out millions of humans and officially kicking off the Locust War.

The events of Gears of War: E-Day occur fourteen years before the events of the main game. This means we might get new voice actors to replace the familiar cast for this entry, with someone other than John DiMaggio taking up the Marcus Fenix role for this title.

It’s fascinating that the developers went in this direction for a new Gears of War title. The Emergence Day conflict is mentioned in the lore, but it’s on such a massive scale that fans didn’t believe it would ever be shown on screen.

Maybe the hardware of the Xbox Series X/S or its predecessor will do the Emergence Day stories justice and show a truly epic conflict between humanity and the Locusts in a familiar city location, rather than the ruins seen in later entries in the series.