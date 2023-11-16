Taika Waititi admits his Star Wars movie will likely “piss people off”

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has revealed that his upcoming Star Wars project is well underway, admitting that he expects his new film to “piss off” some fans of the iconic franchise.

New Zealand director Taika Waititi, best known for directing the two latest Thor movies, has now been given the opportunity to dive into a galaxy far far away and helm his very own Star Wars movie.

While MCU audiences loved Thor: Ragnorok, Waititi’s second movie Thor: Love and Thunder was received less positively by fans and critics alike. As a result, the director will not be back for a third Thor movie.

However, this has meant that Waititi is head down and focused on his upcoming Star Wars project. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the director provided some insight and updates into how his Star Wars movie is progressing.

Marvel Studios Taika Waititi will not be back to direct another Thor film

“At the moment, I’m still developing something with them. Like me, they have a lot of projects going on. I think they’re gonna push it until I finish these other projects,” Waititi told ET.

“I’ve got about four other scripts that I’m trying to finish. My thing is I want to take my time with that and get it right. I don’t want to rush this movie.”

And while he can’t give too many details away about what the movie will look like, he did confess that it will very much be his own project. Telling Variety on the red carpet of his Next Goal Wins premiere, “It will be … dramatic pause… a Taika Waititi film.”

“It’s gonna piss people off,” he added with a laugh.

Time will tell what about the movie Waititi expects will annoy Star Wars fans. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest updates about the film and other Star Wars projects.

