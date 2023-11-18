Mandalorian star Ming Na-Wen hints at Star Wars return as SAG strikes end

Ming Na-Wen has expressed her want to rejoin the Star Wars universe during a recent appearance on a podcast.

The Manalorian has seen a host of A-list stars join the ranks of its cast, but one fan favorite is trying to make her grand return to the Star Wars universe.

Ming Na-Wen, best known for voicing Mulan in the Disney classic film and Agent Melinda May in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, was featured in the Star Wars universe in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Article continues after ad

However, though her character’s fate within the universe is currently unknown, Na-Wen recently made it clear that’s she’s ready and willing to jump back into the role at any time.

Article continues after ad

Na-Wen is waiting for Star Wars’ call so she can reprise her role

While promoting her her new documentary Pencils vs Pixels on the Ashley & Company podcast, Na-Wen expressed her desire to head back into the Star Wars universe.

Na-Wen doesn’t seem to care how her character, Fennec Shand, is incorporated into the larger story saying, “Plunk me in, I don’t care. I’m just waiting for my phone to ring.”

Article continues after ad

“Working with everyone on the set, that’s the one thing we missed tremendously when we were on strike, and I’m so excited, so happy, and can’t wait to get back into the [Star Wars] playground,” Na-Wen added, “Maybe I should text [Dave Filoni] right now.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Na-Wen played Fennec Shand, a human bounty hunter, elite mercenary, and master assassin who rose her way up during the beginning of the Empire’s reign.

When the Empire fell, Shand went on the run and, in The Mandalorian, she’s hiding on a desert planet to escape the large bounty on her head.

Article continues after ad

After she’s found and left for dead, Shand is then rescued by Boba Fett, who becomes indebted to and helps with his takeover of Jabba’s criminal empire and assists Fett with running it and eliminating any possible rivals.

With the Star Wars universe being as vast as it is, Na-Wen could reprise her character in the upcoming fourth season of The Mandalorian or in the solo Mandalorian film that’s still in the works.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After more TV and Movie news? Be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.