PewDiePie blown away by Unreal Engine 5: ‘All games should look like this’

YouTube legend PewDiePie was left absolutely stunned after checking out what Unreal Engine 5 is capable of and what video games could look like in the future.

Unreal Engine 5 was showcased heavily in the form of a tech demo with The Matrix Awakens – an on-rails shooter game available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

When PewDiePie checked out the game, he was amazed by how realistic everything looked and was truly in awe at what was possible with the new engine.

In a new YouTube video, Pewds explained what he liked and what he feels needs to be improved going forward to create an even more immersive experience.

PewDiePie stunned by The Matrix Awakens on Unreal Engine 5

As the YouTuber checked out the tech demo, he noted how realistic everything seemed if you didn’t “focus on anything” else.

“Like, when you see the background. Oh man, it’s so trippy,” he said. “It’s the backgrounds. The people are still off, but still.”

While the character models may not have been as up to snuff as the rest of the graphics, he still found a lot to be excited about.

“Okay, look at anything but the people. The explosion looked fake as hell, but whatever. It’s so trippy. They better not be lying. Unreal Engine 5, if you’re lying, I’m going to be super mad at you,” he joked. “I want all games to look like this, you understand me?”

Hopefully, games using the engine can improve on areas where the King of YouTube has concern and can continue to make even greater strives towards realism in the near future.