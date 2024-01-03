Modder makes over 11,000 Unreal Engine games playable in VR

Over 11,000 games made in Unreal Engine 4 or 5 are now available to play in VR, thanks to a powerful open-source framework called UEVR and a modder called Praydog.

There are a lot of amazing games available on modern VR headsets, such as Beat Saber, Asgard’s Wrath, Zenith: The Last City, Moss, and many more. Yet many VR owners can’t help but wish there was a way to transform other games in their library into VR in order to really immerse themselves in another world. Now thanks to a new mod, that dream is a step closer.

A modder known as Praydog has worked with an open-source framework called UEVR to create a mod that allows almost any game created using Unreal Engine 4 or 5 to be playable using a modern VR headset.

Over 11,000 games are now in VR

The list of compatible titles is vast, with over 11,000 games available. Early users of the mod note that many AAA titles work well, such as Robocop, Returnal, and Atomic Heart. Games that use a third-person perspective are said to work particularly well.

UEVR works as a pure injector, so it does not include any code, profiles, or customizations for any games. The developer is working on a website and a smartphone app which will allow users to see what games are compatible and how well they function in VR.

The mod has a long list of features, some of which include:

Full 6DOF support out of the box (HMD movement)

Full stereoscopic 3D out-of-the-box

Native UE4/UE5 stereo rendering system

Frontend GUI for easy process injection

3 rendering modes: Native Stereo, Synchronized Sequential, and alternating/AFR

Automatic handling of most in-game UI so it is projected into 3D space

Optional 3DOF motion controls out of the box in many games, essentially emulating a semi-native VR experience

Optional roomscale movement in many games, moving the player character itself in 3D space along with the headset

The mod is still currently in Beta, and Praydog has provided a guide on getting started with the mod. Further information is available on the official UEVR website.