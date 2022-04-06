Witcher 4 devs explain how Unreal Engine 5 switch will impact the game

CD Projekt Red explained how they plan to use Unreal Engine 5 as they build the next saga in their acclaimed franchise’s next entry, The Witcher 4.

Not much is known about the upcoming installment, but CDPR are looking to release a landmark project in the series, seeing as it coulddepart from Geralt’s story into entirely unknown territory.

While mystery continues to shroud the project, the Polish studio is prepared to build the game on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5. Fans are excited to see the kind of world the devs build for next-gen systems, considering the size of previous titles.

CDPR CTO & Head of Production Paweł Zawodny revealed more on how the engine will help the team make Witcher 4 in a tech overview overview for UE5.

The team has been putting the engine to the test and have high hopes for its impact on making the presumably large world of TW4.

“It was the shift towards open world support that brought Unreal Engine 5 to our attention,” Zawodny said. The video showed how tools in the program can quickly create expansive terrains that can later be built on.

Moreover, the scale at which UE5 can operate will let teams focus on patching any issues that may come with building a world that big for players to freely explore.

Soak in more information on why @CDPROJEKTRED has chosen to use #UE5 to build new open-world games, including a new saga for The Witcher! 😻 pic.twitter.com/IVKFKljwf7 — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) April 5, 2022

“The possibilities of the things that can go wrong or the scenarios that you have to consider are exponentially higher than linear games,” CD Projekt Red Game Director Jason Slama said.

“To really encapsulate that, you need a really stable environment where you can be able to make changes with a high level of confidence that it’s not going to break 1600 places down the line.”

Before making the switch, the company had used different versions of its own REDengine that’s powered its blockbuster titles since The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

Now UE5 will have a major title to show off its capabilities while CDPR bet on Epic’s engine to have a smooth development and eventual launch of The Witcher 4.