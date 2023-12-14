Is Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising cross-platform? Crossplay & cross-progression on PS4, PS5 & PC

Are you wondering whether Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has crossplay between PS4, PS5, and PC? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is the latest anime fighting game that pits players against one another in deadly 1v1 duels. There’s also the addition of Grand Bruise Legends, a Fall Guys-style minigame mode where players compete against one another.

Whether you’re aiming to play some casual matches, climb the ranked ladder, or just blow off some steam with your friends, there are plenty of ways to join in the fun. However, many players will be wondering whether the game features crossplay and cross-progression. Well, our handy Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising crossplay guide has everything you need to know.

Does Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising have crossplay?

Cygames Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising offers some incredible 1v1 duels.

Yes, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising supports crossplay between all versions. This means you can take on contenders from PS4, PS5, and PC. So, if you were worried about not being able to find anyone to fight, then the crossplay feature will ensure that there are plenty of fighters to face.

It’s also important to note that the crossplay feature can be toggled off in the in-game settings.

Does Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising support cross-progression?

No, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising does not support cross-progression. At present, players are unable to maintain their gameplay progress if they switch between PC and PlayStation versions of the game.

There has also been no further plans from the developers to add this feature in the future, so be sure to pick the platform that you wish to progress on.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has crossplay and cross-progression. Make sure you check out our Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising review for our rundown on the anime fighting game.