Total War Warhammer 3 update 2.1 patch notes: Modding Assembly Kit, critical fixes, faction adjustments, more

The Total War: Warhammer 3 update 2.1 patch is finally live and aims to improve the game’s overall performance, provide bugfixes, and add new content. Here’s everything you need to know about the update.

There’s also the addition of new content that didn’t make it to the full release of the game. One of the biggest features of the new update is the arrival of the Total War: Warhammer 3 Assembly Kit, which enables players to mod the game.

You can see the full list of changes from the official notes below:

The Total War: WARHAMMER III Assembly Kit has arrived for our amazing modding community!

The High Elf Archmage is no longer unstoppable when mounted on a dragon.

The Warriors of Chaos can now subjugate all human and elven races.

Archaon and Be’lakor can now confederate other Warriors of Chaos factions upon capturing their final settlement.

Added an Ultimate Crisis setting to trigger ALL endgame scenarios in the same playthrough (only for the strong-willed and stout of heart).

All Legendary Lords now begin with the Siege Attacker trait.

Improvements to the Dwarfs—they are gaining spell resistance, additional movement options, and buffs to their Hammerers.

Stationary vortex spells have been rebalanced so that targets have a chance to react.

Helman Ghorst is getting some necessary tweaks to bring him into balance with the rest of the battlefield.

Domination Battles will see rule changes to help them last longer (and will continue to see changes in future updates).

The Empire will receive reduced penalties to their Imperial Authority when they incur their first losses.

Regiments of Renown units are now available to the appropriate factions, and costs have been reduced for units that were asking for far too much.

