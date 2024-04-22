TopSpin 2K25 review: Smashing fun that promises a bright future for the classic franchise

TopSpin makes a triumphant return with TopSpin 2K25, the new tennis video game smashing all expectations with a fully realized sporting experience, one that includes impressive gameplay features, and a plethora of customization and revitalizes the cult classic franchise from the 2000s in the contemporary gaming world.

TopSpin 2K25 marks a return to the beloved tennis video game franchise that dominated during the 2000s and early 2010s.

In a world where sport focused video game titles are a hot commodity nowadays, TopSpin 2K25 strips back the fanfare that others feature and instead offers up a solid, well-rounded, and most importantly, enjoyable tennis video game experience for fans.

TopSpin 2K25, developed by 2K games, reimagines the classic tennis franchise in a modern light. With major overhauls to gameplay and game modes, TopSpin 2K25 cements itself as a must-buy for tennis fans as well as sports game enthusiasts.

It is a must-play game for sporting fans and one that will without a doubt kickstart a new era for the tennis franchise, elevating it to greater heights than its initial projects from the 2000s.

TopSpin 2K25: Key details

Price: $59.99 USD

Developer: Hanger 13

Publisher: 2K

Release date: April 26, 2024

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

TopSpin 2K25: Trailer

Gameplay that rewards patience and mastery

Part of the trouble of tennis video game titles is the gameplay. Many different franchises have attempted to develop a trusted way for players to run around the court, use different swing styles and shots and do so in a way that feels smooth.

TopSpin 2K25’s greatest strength is its gameplay. Movement on a tennis court has never felt better and more realistic. Positioning your player is just as important as the shot you choose to use, something that any tennis player will know and appreciate.

What’s more, the variety of shots, including topspin, flat, slice, volley and lobs, allows for complete freedom of play on the court. TopSpin 2K25 encourages players to experiment with different shot styles and tailor them to your own personal play style.

2K TopSpin offers up the best gameplay of any tennis video game

Despite having played my fair share of TopSpin games, I found myself straight back to the basics. The John McEnroe led TopSpin Academy a tutorial section that feels needed in order to fully understand the TopSpin 2K25 gameplay.

In saying this, court surface also plays a factor in the type of gameplay one should adopt. For example, playing on the beautiful grass courts of Wimbledon lends itself to a slice heavy game style as well as those who have a big serve and are confident to rush the net and shut down a rally quickly.

On the flip side, playing on the clay courts of Spain and France encourages baseline play, with topspin heavy shots key to winning a match on this type of surface.

Attention to detail elevates TopSpin 2K25’s gameplay experience

2K Many real-life tennis tournaments and locations are included in TopSpin 2K25

On the PlayStation 5, TopSpin 2K25 also utilizes the haptic feedback features of the controller to add a whole new layer of immersion. When playing on clay courts, you can feel your player slide around on the surface to reach a faraway ball.

What’s more, the audio feature of the PS5 controller also adds for even greater immersion. With grunts, ball movement and more all heard through the controller.

A great attention to detail that while not required, further highlights just how meticulous 2K was when developing TopSpin 2K25.

Customization has never been better in a tennis game

2K TopSpin pays great attention to detail and is a well-thought-out experience

TopSpin 2K25 goes all in on encouraging players to create their own tennis pro, take to the professional circuit, and increase their ranking and skills, or alternatively risk it online and battle it out against other TopSpin players.

Given this, TopSpin 2K25 offers up a fantastic customization experience, one that allows players to have almost free reign in creating their own player. Things like grunts, and swing styles are all aspects that can be customised in TopSpin 2K25.

Once you have settled on the appearance of your player, TopSpin 2K25 offers up a variety of real-life tennis apparel and brands for players to deck out their tennis star in. Babolat, Prince, Asics and more all feature throughout the game. Clothing, shoes, accessories and tennis racquets are all able to be changed.

Limited roster of real-life players holds the game back slightly

2K Many big-name stars such as Rafael Nadal are not featured in TopSpin 2K25

While 2K have undoubtedly nailed gameplay, the major drawback of the new tennis game is the limited number of real-life tennis stars it includes. While many big-name players of the current roster are included, Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty and Novak Djokovic do not feature in the game just to name a few

As well as this, TopSpin 2K25 includes barely any old-school champions. Therefore, the focus on multiplayer and character creation, while fully realized, has come at the cost of players being able to take control of their own favorite tennis champs.

However, with a battle pass system and DLC on the way, there is all the chance that TopSpin 2K25 will expand its roster. After all, winning major tournaments such as the Australian Open and French Open feels less of an accomplishment without Djokovic and Nadal there to defend the titles they have become synonymous with.

A simple but effective seasonal Battle Pass system

Given the major focus TopSpin 2K25 places on online multiplayer action, it’s no surprise the game includes its own Battle Pass system. The Center Court Pass is much like many other Battle Pass systems.

Players progress through each tier, complete challenges and are in turn gifted with rewards. These rewards vary from new cosmetic items or boosts to increase the stats and experience gained for your own tennis pro.

Thankfully, TopSpin 2K25 doesn’t overcomplicate things, making the in-game battle pass system easy to navigate and filled with worthwhile rewards to have players diving in to complete it as quickly as they can.

This review is a work in progress and will be updated with more information in the coming days.