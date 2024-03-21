TopSpin 2K25 roster: All confirmed Men’s, Women’s & Legend players

TopSpin 2K25 is readying to smash its way into 2024. Here are all the confirmed tennis stars you’ll be able to control in the new tennis title.

Game, set, match! After more than a decade, the beloved TopSpin tennis video game franchise of the 2000s and 2010s is set to return with TopSpin 2K25 releasing on April 26, 2024.

Given how long it has been since a TopSpin game was released, expect to see a huge change when it comes to the roster of tennis stars you’ll be able to take control of. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and more are now playable as the current champions of the tennis world.

However, that’s not to say TopSpin 2K25 won’t also include old Legends for fans to play as in the new game.

With that being said, here is all we know so far about which male, female, and legendary tennis players will be part of the roster for TopSpin 2K25.

TopSpin 2K25 roster: All playable male tennis stars

The full lineup of male tennis players included in the starting roster for TopSpin 2K25 includes the following stars.

Andy Murray

Ben Shelton

Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev

Frances Tiafoe

Matteo Berrettini

Taylor Fritz

TopSpin 2K25 roster: All playable female tennis stars

The full lineup of female tennis players included in the starting roster for TopSpin 2K25 includes the following stars.

Belinda Bencic

Caroline Wozniacki

Coco Gauff

Emma Raducanu

Iga Swiatek

Karolina Pliskova

Leylah Fernandez

Madison Keys

Naomi Osaka

Paula Badosa

Sloane Stephens

TopSpin 2K25 roster: All playable Legends

The full lineup of legendary tennis players included in the starting roster for TopSpin 2K25 includes the following stars.

Andre Agassi

John McEnroe

Maria Sharapova

Pete Sampras

Roger Federer

Serena Williams

Steffi Graf

And there you have it folks! All the confirmed tennis players that will be included in TopSpin 2K25.

Be sure to check back in with this article as we’ll update with new names and players as they are revealed and added into the game.