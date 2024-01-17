TopSpin 2K25: Release date, gameplay, trailers & more

After more than a decade, the beloved TopSpin tennis gaming franchise is back! Continue reading as we break down all we know about the upcoming TopSpin 2K25 title.

When it comes to the world of sport-focused video games, tennis has been absent from consoles and PCs for the past decade.

While the early 2000s were filled with titles such as Grand Slam Tennis, Virtua Tennis, and TopSpin, these long-standing franchises have since fizzled out of the focus in the gaming industry.

However, during the first week of the Australian Open 2024 tournament, game developer 2K revealed that they are finally bringing back the TopSpin franchise for a new game.

2K TopSpin is back after a 13-year hiatus

For those excited to dip their toes back into the world of tennis video games, here is everything you need to know about TopSpin 2K25.

Tennis fans, you’re in luck! The new Topspin 2K25 is set to release on April 26, 2024.

Pre-orders for the game are currently available, the game set to release on both Xbox consoles as well as PlayStation.

TopSpin 2K25 gameplay and features

As expected from a tennis title, TopSpin 2K25 includes a variety of real life locations, tennis stars, and more. The new title will allow players to embark on an epic journey through the Grand Slam mode.

Players will be able to create their own tennis champion, train with American legend John McEnroe, and become a part of the tennis circuit.

TopSpin 2K25 trailers

During the Australian Open 2024, the official launch trailer for TopSpin 2K25 was revealed. The full trailer, that has been attached below, provides a brief snippet of what players can expect.

“The worlds of tennis and 2K have collided,” 2K says.

“TopSpin 2K25 is the next must-play sports game from 2K that fully immerses fans into the world of tennis. Unveiled in conjunction with the Australian Open, 2024’s first Grand Slam, TopSpin 2K25 is now available for a first look.”

The gameplay footage includes smashing racquets, in-game matches, and more.

As well as this, 2K dropped a trailer in March 2024, showcasing all-new gameplay as well as confirming the game’s April release date. This new trailer can be viewed here.

When was the last TopSpin game released?

Old-school video game fans will know that the TopSpin franchise was a staple of the PlayStation 2 era. However, those who are new to the gaming world may not be familiar with the classic tennis gaming franchise.

The very first TopSpin game was released back in 2003 and was released on the Xbox, PlayStation 2, and PC.

However, the most recent TopSpin game to drop was all the way back in 2011, marking a giant 13-year gap between the last game and the upcoming installment.

Be sure to check back in with this hub as we update it with all the latest TopSpin news and details.