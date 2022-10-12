Starfield dev update leaves Fallout fans jealous with 250,000 voice lines

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had.

Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.

The game is set to be the company’s biggest by a huge margin, and now, according to some newly revealed stats, it will have more dialog lines than any game the company has made preceding it.

Bethesda Starfield is arguably the most ambitious one Bethesda has ever attempted.

Starfield to have over 250,000 lines of dialog

Director Todd Howard answered some big questions about Starfield and opened up about how the game’s dialog will work.

Howard explained that Starfield goes back to a “classic, Bethesda-style dialog,” meaning that the camera will be on portrait mode focused on the people you’re interacting with like in the company’s early games like Oblivion.

On top of that, Howard confirmed there will be over 252,000 lines of dialog in the game. For perspective, Fallout 4 had a total of 110,000 lines of dialog, meaning Starfield will be double that.

Starfield will also feature a speech persuasion system which will give players points based on how well-spoken, conniving, and knowledgable they are.

With so many lines of dialog already in the game, and potentially more on the way before the game officially releases, Starfield is sure to wow Bethesda fans who are eagerly awaiting a meaty RPG to dig their teeth into.