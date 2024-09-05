Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions allows you to compete and play with friends via co-op. Here’s how you can play together.

Quidditch was a hot topic when Hogwarts Legacy was first released, given the game didn’t include the iconic sport. But now, in 2024, it’s finally possible to jump into the popular fictional competition thanks to the newly released Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions game.

Whether you want to play as a Chaser, Beater, Keeper, or Seeker – the choice is yours. One thing is for sure, though: teamwork makes the dream work, and your friends can lend you a hand to achieve that sweet victory in a campaign or PvP.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to play co-op in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions if you want to play with friends.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – How to play co-op with friends

Warner Bros. Games Put your skills and friendship to the test by playing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions co-op.

You can play co-op with up to three friends in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions by sending a request for them to join you via the game’s invite option. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to have your friends join your lobby in the game:

Open Quidditch Champions. Complete the tutorial by winning the Quaffle match. Head to the game’s main menu. Click the Invite button. Look up your friends’ names in the list. Do keep in mind they should also have completed the same tutorial first, though. Click Invite to Party. Once they’ve accepted your invite, you can then start an online match.

And that sums up what you should know about playing the game co-op. It’s worth remembering that Quidditch Champions supports crossplay, allowing you to play with others from a different platform.

Additionally, if you prefer to play the game solo, you can check out all the other modes this game offers.

While you’re here, make sure you familiarize yourself with how to get Winged Keys and all playable characters for the best experience in-game.