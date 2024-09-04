How to get all the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Twitch drops

You can sport some purple in Quidditch Champions via Twitch drops

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is upon us and to celebrate the game’s release, there’s a handful of unique Twitch drops on offer. Here’s how to get your hands on them.

While 2023’s Hogwarts Legacy was a smash hit both critically and commercially, no one can deny it lacked in one key area. Quidditch was notably absent from the experience but now, Warner Bros. has enlisted the help of Unbroken Studios to right that wrong.

Quidditch Champions is a brand new multiplayer game that, you guessed it, is all about the iconic sport. With a number of distinct roles set across all different arenas, there’s plenty to wrap your head around.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a fair competition if you couldn’t load into a match as your favorite Harry Potter character. Though on top of the existing figures, you can also make your own and dress them up however you like. With all manner of skins and cosmetics to collect, customization is a key focus.

Adding on top of it all, you can even grab three exclusive cosmetic rewards directly through Twitch. Here’s how along with a look at said rewards.

Warner Bros. Games Quidditch Champions brings the beloved sport back into the spotlight.

How to get Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Twitch drops

You simply need to buy or gift two Twitch subscriptions in any channel within the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions category in order to earn these rewards.

This means you can start your own subscriptions on two separate channels, or simply gift subs to other views in chat. These subs can also be at any tier, meaning you don’t have to splurge for the more expensive options.

It is worth noting, however, your monthly Prime subscription doesn’t count towards the reward. This is also the case for existing subscriptions simply rolling over with automatic sub-renewals. They have to be new subscriptions starting from scratch.

The Quidditch Champions Twitch drops are available now until September 30, 2024. Once you’ve reached the two-sub requirement, you’ll receive a code that can then be redeemed directly in-game through the Mail Code menu.

All Twitch drop rewards

Three Twitch drops are on offer in the first month for Quidditch Champions, they are as follows:

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Launch Bundle Trendy Beanie Fan Layered Tee Stormrider Typhoon Broom



The three items are bundled together in the launch pack, meaning just one code is necessary to unlock all of the unique items.

As you’d expect the Twitch rewards have some visual flair to distinguish Twitch users in-game, letting fans rock purple cosmetics in the platform’s colors.

For now, these are the only Twitch drops on offer, but given it’s specifically titled the Launch Bundle, and Quidditch Champions is a live-service game set to continue for quite some time, there’s every chance we see different rewards in future months.

Rest assured, we’ll update you here with further details as the weeks go by. In the meantime, be sure to brush up on all the characters you can use these nifty skins with.