How to remove The Witcher 3 next-gen update on PC

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has caused a lot of performance issues for PC players, so here’s how you can remove it on Steam and GOG.

Despite patiently waiting for The Witcher 3 next-gen patch, players have found some rather frustrating issues with the PC version of the game. In fact, the community has been furious over how poorly it runs, with many voicing their anger over both the performance and omission of certain content.

While a patch is no doubt on the way, many Witcher 3 players will be wanting to dive into Geralt’s adventure without such glaring issues. Fortunately, there is a way to roll back The Witcher 3 next-gen patch. So, if you wish to eliminate your performance woes and go back to playing the classic pre-patch version, then our handy guide has you covered.

CD Projekt RED The Witcher 3 next-gen update may look pretty, but it has had a lot of performance problems.

If you wish to roll back The Witcher 3 next-gen update on Steam, then you’ll need to follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Launch Steam from your desktop.

Locate The Witcher 3 in your library

Right-click the game and select “Properties” .

and select . Click on Beta and choose the “Classic” option from the dropdown menu.

If done correctly, your copy of The Witcher 3 should revert back to the original patch and enable you to play without encountering any performance issues. Of course, if you wish to play the next-gen update in the future, then you’ll need to simply revert the changes above.

How to remove The Witcher 3 next-gen update on GOG

CD Projekt RED Rolling back The Witcher 3 next-gen update can instantly increase performance.

In order to remove The Witcher 3 next-gen patch from a GOG version of the game, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below:

Launch GOG from your desktop.

Locate The Witcher 3 in your library.

Select the “Settings” option.

option. Choose “Select Installation” from the menu.

from the menu. Hit the “Configure” button and select the “Classic” option.

Just like the Steam version, these steps will roll back The Witcher 3 next-gen update and will enable you to once again play on the classic version of the game.

Hopefully, the developers can deploy a fix soon to help alleviate the current issues surrounding The Witcher 3 next-gen patch, but for now, this workaround will at least allow players to journey through the brutal lands without encountering any monstrous performance issues.