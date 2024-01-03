The Finals players point out the biggest Light class problem

Some ‘The Finals‘ players have pointed out a major problem with the Light class at present, preventing them from being more effective during matches.

The Light build is one of the three classes in The Finals. It is agile, fast, and allows you to be as unpredictable as possible. Although it can deal a ton of damage to opponents, some players feel the Light class can be pushed further to be more effective for the team.

This comes down to better team utility which ultimately means better gadgets included in Light builds. Many players agreed to this point and chipped in different ideas that could improve the Light class in The Finals.

The Finals players believe the Light class needs more team utility

Taking this discussion onto Reddit, the player argued, “the light class doesn’t offer enough to support their team members.” They continued, “In every scenario where I’d want to win, I’d rather there be no light on my team.”

The player also feels that some of the current gadgets available for the Light class are not up to par. “They have the glitch grenade (which is bugged) and the invis grenade (which I believe is also sometimes bugged where it doesn’t apply to teammates). The motion sensor is there, but I don’t think it’s good enough to be worth it atm.”

Another player agreed, “And that’s my point too, I don’t necessarily want lights to deal more damage, I just want their gadgets to be more useful for their team.”

Another added, “lights should have a shorter health regen delay. That way they can actually do the hit-and-run style gameplay the game describes by staying in the fight more often. Lights will still die in 1-2 hits which balances it out” they continued.

One player suggested the Light class “need a stim so they can escape and get back in the fight. Lights shouldn’t be punished for taking fights if they can quickly escape, that’s their job.” Apex Legends players can relate to it as this ability would make the Light class very similar to Octane.

One way to buff the Light class in The Finals is by increasing their HP by a small amount. One player said, “50 hp would propel this class to the undisputed top tier in higher skilled lobbies. That’s way too much. Even 25 would push them much higher.”

Among all the contradictory comments, it’d be interesting to see how Embark Studios balances the Light class in the future. In the meantime, check our best Light, Medium, and Heavy builds to stay ahead of the competition.