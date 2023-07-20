The Crew Motorfest pre-order bonuses: All editions & prices

The Crew Motorfest pre-order bonuses contain a number of exciting content for racing game fans. So, here are all the pre-order bonuses in both the standard, gold, and ultimate editions.

The Crew Motorfest is shaping up to be the biggest game in the series. Not only does it feature a whopping 600+ vehicle roster, but it also aims to give players huge amounts of customization over their favorite vehicles.

Combine this with the beautiful backdrop of Hawaii’s O’ahu island, and you have a recipe for an incredibly exciting racing game. However, players looking to delve into the game at launch will undoubtedly want to know what pre-order bonuses are on offer.

So, without further ado, here are all the bonuses you can get for preordering the standard, gold, and ultimate editions of the game.

The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition pre-order bonuses & price

The Crew Motorfest Standard Cross-Gen Bundle will cost $69.99/£69.99, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions will set you back $59.99/£59.99. Meanwhile, the PC version costs $69.99/£69.99.

All The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition bonuses can be found below:

Toyota GR Supra Liberty Walk Edition

Exclusive outfit

Exclusive car underglow and tires

The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition bonuses & price

The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition will cost $99.99/£‎84.99 on all platforms and will include these bonuses:

Base Game

Pre-order Bonus (Toyota GR Supra Liberty Walk Edition, exclusive outfit, and exclusive car underglow and tires)

3 days of Early Access

Year 1 Pass

The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses & price

The Ultimate Edition of The Crew Motorfest will set you back a whopping $119.99/£‎99.99, and as you’d expect from this price, it includes the most content.

All the Ultimate Edition preorder bonuses can be found below:

Base Game

Pre-order Bonus (Toyota GR Supra Liberty Walk Edition, exclusive outfit, and exclusive car underglow and tires)

3 days of Early Access

Year 1 Pass.

Ultimate Pack (which includes Honda Civic Type R Fitted Edition, two Avatar outfit pack, four customization vanities, and Porsche 718 Spyder Fitted Edition)

It’s important to note, that those who are subscribed to Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+, will get access to The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition, while also being able to enjoy other Ubisoft games.

So, there you have it, those are all The Crew Motorfest pre-order bonuses you can get. Make sure you check out our The Crew Motorfest page for all the latest news and guides.