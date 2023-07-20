The Crew Motorfest pre-order bonuses: All editions & prices
The Crew Motorfest pre-order bonuses contain a number of exciting content for racing game fans. So, here are all the pre-order bonuses in both the standard, gold, and ultimate editions.
The Crew Motorfest is shaping up to be the biggest game in the series. Not only does it feature a whopping 600+ vehicle roster, but it also aims to give players huge amounts of customization over their favorite vehicles.
Combine this with the beautiful backdrop of Hawaii’s O’ahu island, and you have a recipe for an incredibly exciting racing game. However, players looking to delve into the game at launch will undoubtedly want to know what pre-order bonuses are on offer.
So, without further ado, here are all the bonuses you can get for preordering the standard, gold, and ultimate editions of the game.
Contents
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition pre-order bonuses & price
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition pre-order bonuses & price
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses & price
The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition pre-order bonuses & price
The Crew Motorfest Standard Cross-Gen Bundle will cost $69.99/£69.99, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions will set you back $59.99/£59.99. Meanwhile, the PC version costs $69.99/£69.99.
All The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition bonuses can be found below:
- Toyota GR Supra Liberty Walk Edition
- Exclusive outfit
- Exclusive car underglow and tires
The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition bonuses & price
The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition will cost $99.99/£84.99 on all platforms and will include these bonuses:
- Base Game
- Pre-order Bonus (Toyota GR Supra Liberty Walk Edition, exclusive outfit, and exclusive car underglow and tires)
- 3 days of Early Access
- Year 1 Pass
The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses & price
The Ultimate Edition of The Crew Motorfest will set you back a whopping $119.99/£99.99, and as you’d expect from this price, it includes the most content.
All the Ultimate Edition preorder bonuses can be found below:
- Base Game
- Pre-order Bonus (Toyota GR Supra Liberty Walk Edition, exclusive outfit, and exclusive car underglow and tires)
- 3 days of Early Access
- Year 1 Pass.
- Ultimate Pack (which includes Honda Civic Type R Fitted Edition, two Avatar outfit pack, four customization vanities, and Porsche 718 Spyder Fitted Edition)
It’s important to note, that those who are subscribed to Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+, will get access to The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition, while also being able to enjoy other Ubisoft games.
So, there you have it, those are all The Crew Motorfest pre-order bonuses you can get. Make sure you check out our The Crew Motorfest page for all the latest news and guides.