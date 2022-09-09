Temtem endgame content explained: all Tamer’s Paradise activities

Temtem is finally out of early access and it’s got plenty of monster collecting action for players to enjoy including a hefty amount of endgame content. If you’ve completed the game‘s story or are simply wondering what else there is to do, we’ve got you covered with our guide to Temtem’s endgame content.

After two years in early access, Temtem has finally had its full release, and fans of the monster collecting genre are excited to dive into the colorful MMO world developers Crema have created. While Temtem does feature a lengthy story, there’s also a lot of additional content for players to enjoy, including a number of challenging endgame activities.

Whether you want to compete against other Temtem tamers in ranked PvP matches, or band together to take on co-operative challenges, there are plenty of things to keep you occupied in the Airborne Archipelago well after the credits role.

Temtem endgame content

Crema Tamer’s Paradise is the seventh island in Temtem that features endgame challenges for players to enjoy.

One of the biggest additions to Temtem that came with it’s 1.0 release was the reveal of Tamer’s Paradise – the final island on the Archipelago that’s completely dedicated to endgame content. There are a number of facilities on the Island that offer various activities to engage in.

Tamer’s Paradise PvP endgame activities

PvP is a huge part of Temtem’s endgame so if you’re itching for a fight, you can start battling the best Temtem tamers across the world in exciting competitive ranked matches.

If you’d rather team up with fellow players, however, Raid Lair challenges are available on Tamer’s Paradise. Raid lairs are co-op dungeon-crawler activities that are run by a team of 3 – 5 players. Each tamer receives a random loadout of Temtem and must decide which encounters they face on the way to defeat the boss. If the boss is defeated you’ll receive a Temtem egg of the creature as well as some rare items.

The Digilair provides a similar challenge but is limited to 2 players and allows you to customize the difficulty of matches.

Tamer’s Paradise PvE endgame activities

There are also a handful of PvE challenges to tackle on Tamer’s Paradise.

The Arch Tamer’s Sanctum tasks tamers with consecutively facing off against the four Archtamers (much akin to the Elite Four in Pokemon.) You’ll be able to heal your team after every match but you won’t be able to switch out any of your Temtem or their items.

The Grit and Draft Arenas hosts battles with Holo tamers where you’ll be drafted a random (Draft) or use your own (Grit) team of four Temtem to battle it out against endless opponents. In the Draft Arena, you’ll gain access to one of your opponent’s Temtem every time you win a battle, and as your creatures will constantly be changing, this arena is all about adaptability.

In TemSafari, players have to survive in the wild for as long as possible. Upon entering the area, wild Temtem will constantly challenge you and you’ll have a limited set of items to use in battle and won’t be able to flee.

Finally, the Shifting Tower has tamers explore a randomly generated dungeon with just a single random Temtem initially in their squad. As you progress through the floors you’ll find more Temtem and items along the way with the ultimate goal of reaching the very top.

Crema The Archtamer Sanctum is one of the biggest endgame challenges in Temtem.

Alongside everything we’ve mentioned here, tamers can also collect all 164 Temtem, decorate their own house, and complete daily and weekly missions – although these activities aren’t technically considered endgame – it further highlights just how much content there is on offer.

That’s everything we know about the current endgame content in Temtem! For more Temtem content, check out our guides below:

