TCG fan devasted after pulling rare but damaged Pokemon card

A TCG player who pulled a damaged Pokemon card worth $600 from a bent pack was given sage advice by the Reddit community.

Damaged Pokemon TCG cards can still be worth a lot of money, especially if they’re known misprints. However, one fan was devastated after realizing his rare Umbreon VMAX had a bent corner. Umbreon is a highly collectible evolution of Eevee, and this Umbreon Vmax fetches prices of over $600, ungraded.

So, after seeing the damage, they immediately took to Reddit with the question, “What can I do with it?”

Can you fix damaged Pokemon TCG cards?

Depending on the kind of damage, some collectors try to fix their damaged Pokemon cards by placing them in a heavy book with some weight stacked on top.

A lot of Pokemon TCG grading companies won’t mind receiving bent and curved cards. One comment even told the original user, “Grade it, that’s the type of shit PSA slaps a 10 on.” However, not everyone was quite as optimistic.

Off the bat, one Pokemon TCG fan offered the original commenter money for the card, jokingly saying, “50 bucks or just keep it; I can’t fix that.”

Another comment told him to “weep” over the damaged Pokemon card, while another Reddit user explained that they didn’t believe “for 1 minute that Pokémon would replace this card.”.

Someone else suggested they could email The Pokemon Company International, who would let them choose from a “set list” but, that they would not receive the “exact card that’s damaged [Umbreon].”

The top comment suggested selling the damaged Pokemon card on eBay and then using “the money towards buying a nicer one” as the replacement program waiting times range from “2 years to… forever.”

One writer put in the research: “Damaged still goes for ~$400, so still a great pull!” he said, adding that the Moonbreon would “probably be an easy sell since you can’t really tell from the front.”

Although TPCI recommends first getting in touch with the retailer that sold you the cards, they do also offer a card replacement program, you can submit a ticket via their support desk.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.