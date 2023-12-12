Pokemon Company launching PokePark inspired by fan-favorite region

The Pokemon Company International is launching PokePark Kanto, an amusement park in the Inagi area of Tokyo, Japan.

The Kanto-themed park’s parameters are undefined, however, as revealed in a press statement, it will offer real-life Pokemon experiences in an area where “rich nature remains.”

PokePark Kanto will be located in the “lush” Yomuriland of the Tama Hills, according to an official press release. Its goal is to become a hub where fans from across the globe can congregate and “transcend the barriers of country, region, and language.”

East Japan, home to Tokyo and Yokohama, influenced Kanto. The name of the theme park, PokePark Kanto is a “nod to” the region from the first-ever Pokemon games.

New PokePark Kanto set in “Lush” Tama Hills

Pokemon A map of the Kanto Region from Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green.

This is not the first time that a Pokemon amusement park has launched in the area. It’s also not the first time that Pokemon has collaborated with the Yomiuriland Co.

Their previous collaboration was the Pokemon Wonder Amusement Park which launched in 2021. It provided Pokemon fans with a chance to “investigate” Pokemon, finding creatures made from natural materials in a previously untouched 4,500 m2 area of vegetation and bamboo grooves.

The new park may feature a timed research task similar to the one included in Pokemon Wonder. There, visitors had to find clues and discover Pokemon hiding amongst the vegetation.

These games are similar to Pokemon Go! but add a real-life layer of fun to tracking down Pokemon in the wild, which is sure to appeal to fans everywhere.