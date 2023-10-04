Pokemon TCG collector mortified as new purchase arrives in food packaging

A Pokemon fan has taken to Reddit to express their frustration after purchasing a trading card from eBay that was damaged and sent in food packaging, leading them to receive a refund.

Ordering Pokemon cards online, or any trading cards for that matter, can always be a risk. There is the chance that sellers may be scamming buyers or that if the card does arrive and is real, it comes damaged.

For one Pokemon TCG fan, the latter is exactly what happened.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Reddit, they posted an image of a rare Espeon Pokemon card they had purchased off of eBay. The images revealed that the packaging for the delivery was damaged and that the plastic that was supposed to be protecting the card had in fact bent it. Even more bizarre, the outside packaging is a food box for Beef and Cheese sticks.

Article continues after ad

The user captioned the Reddit post, “Imagine the shock when your card comes in like this”, adding that they “ordered this card on eBay and the seller shipped the card seen above. eBay refunded me.”

Article continues after ad

Fellow Pokemon fans have since flooded the Reddit post, commenting and expressing their frustration at the situation alongside the buyer.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“That’s one way to lose money selling on eBay” while another added, “The plastic that the card is in is notorious for damaging the promos that it usually holds in place.”

Others on the Reddit post also wrote, “I had someone ship me a relatively pricey card loose in a plain white envelope (in a sleeve at least). It was damaged and scratched and I sent it back in a top loader with a note advising how to properly ship a trading card.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s hoping that this particular collector is able to get their hands on an undamaged version of the card once again and next time, without any extra food packaging.

For all the latest Pokemon news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.