Super Mario RPG allows you to bring along many other party members for the ride, but how do you switch which ones are active? Here’s everything you need to know.

Exploring the world of Super Mario RPG means you’ll need a lean, mean fighting machine when it comes to who makes up your party. Each character in the game has different moves, strengths and weaknesses, so it’s important you get what works for you.

Article continues after ad

And if you’d rather swap out one of your party members for another, in case you’re unhappy with the current roster, there is a way to do it.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about how to switch your party members in Super Mario RPG.

Nintendo

How to switch party members in Super Mario RPG

First of all, to switch party members you’ll need to acquire your 4th character. This will be Bowser, who appears at Booster Tower.

Once you have four party members, you can switch them. All you need to do is pause the game while exploring and select the Party option on the menu.

Article continues after ad

From here, you’ll see your Active Party, which are the characters who you will bring into battle. Any other characters will be left in Standby. To switch characters out, simply select the Active Party member you’d like to switch and swap them with a character in standby.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that Mario can’t be switched, and will always be an Active Party member. So while you can switch out Mallow or Geno, Mario will stay where he is.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

Can you switch party members during battles?

Yes, you can switch out party members during battles. When you’re currently selecting an action for a party member who isn’t Mario, you will be able to switch characters by pressing + on the controller, if another party member is available in standby.

Switching to another party member during a battle does not use up their turn, and you will be able to perform a move with the new character immediately after they are switched.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And that’s all you need to know about switching party members in Super Mario RPG. See our other Super Mario RPG content here:

All Super Mario RPG characters | Action Commands explained | All treasure chest items | Difficulty settings | How to switch party members