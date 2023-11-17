Super Mario RPG Action Commands explained

Action Commands in Super Mario RPG are the best way to excel in battles, but what exactly are they, and how do you perform an Action Command?

Super Mario RPG is the remake to the 1996 original, bringing over a close resemblance to the original game while refining some of its more dated elements. One area that has received a bit of attention is the Action Commands system.

During any battle, an Action Command allows you to get more juice out of your attacks. So what exactly do Action Commands do, and how do you perform them?

Super Mario RPG: How to perform an Action Command

An Action Command allows you to deal extra damage when performing an attack. When you press A to attack during a battle, press A again just as your attack is about to land to trigger an Action Command.

This will cause your party member to perform an attack that deals additional damage to the targeted foe. Similarly, if you’re able to time it just right, you’ll also cause a shockwave of damage to bounce outwards and hit other enemies also present in the battle.

Similarly, Action Commands may also be performed during Special moves. Using Y to activate a Special move, you can initiate an Action Command by using the on-screen prompt, which is different for each move. Some attacks may ask you to hold down A, for example, while others will ask you to rotate the left thumb stick on the controller.

In addition to this, Action Commands can be activated when an enemy attacks. Just as they strike, press A and your party member will reduce the amount of damage they take from that attack. If you get a perfectly timed Action Command, you’ll pull up a shield and take no damage at all.

How to fill up the Action Gauge

Performing Action Commands in Super Mario RPG will also fill up the Action Gauge, which is a meter in the lower left corner of the screen. Continued successful Action Commands will cause this meter to rise higher until it hits 100%, which will allow you to perform a Triple Move or Toad Assist.

The more Action Commands you successfully perform in a row, the higher your Chain will also rise. Failing an Action Command will cause your Chain to reset.

Once your Chain reaches 2, an Ally Buff will kick in which gives you a small passive bonus, such as increased Magic Attack or Defense. When the Chain reaches 3, a regular Ally Buff will activate, and then at 5+ a stronger stat boost occurs.

Whenever the Chain reaches a multiple of 10, an extra buff that increases the Action Gauge takes effect.

And that’s all you need to know about Action Commands in Super Mario RPG, so be sure to get out there and win those battles. See our other Super Mario RPG content here:

