Super Mario RPG: All armor pieces, effects & where to find them

A character’s equipment is key in every role-playing game. In Super Mario RPG, each main character has a list of unique armor pieces to pick from to boost their power and keep them safe. So, here’s a list of all of them, what they do and where you can find them.

As any other RPG, the latest Mario adventure will increase it’s difficulty as you pass through the different chapters it offers, and eventually, you’ll need to toggle your gear in order to secure your party’s survival.

Finding every item available can be quite stressful, and besides the character-specific sets, there are also some armor pieces that can be worn by any of them that you don’t want to miss. So, without further ado, here’s the complete list.

Every Mario Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor pieceArmor effectLocationHow to get it
Shirt– Defense (+6)
– Magic Defense (+6)		Mushroom Kingdom / Seaside TownBuy from the Mushroom Kingdom Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 7 coins
Thick Shirt
– Defense (+12)
– Magic Defense (+8)		Rose Town / Seaside TownBuy from the Rose Town Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 14 coins
Mega Shirt
– Defense (+18)
– Magic Defense (+10)		Moleville Town / Seaside TownBuy from the Moleville Item Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 22 coins
Happy Shirt
– Defense (+24)
– Magic Defense (+12)		Marrymore Town / Seaside TownBuy from the Marrymore Hotel Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 38 coins
Sailor Shirt
– Defense (+30)
– Magic Defense (+15)		Sea / Sunken Ship / Seaside TownBuy from the Shaman’s Shop at the Sea, the Shaman’s Shop in the Sunken Ship or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 50 coins
Fuzzy Shirt
– Defense (+36)
– Magic Defense (+18)		Nimbus LandBuy from the Nimbus Land Shop for 70 coins
Fire Shirt
– Defense (+42)
– Magic Defense (+21)		Barrel Volcano / Bowser’s KeepBuy from the Hino Mart in Barrel Volcano or Croco’s first shop in Bowser’s Keep for 90 coins
Hero Shirt
– Defense (+48)
– Magic Defense (+24)		Bowser’s KeepBuy from Croco’s second shop in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins

Every Bowser Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor pieceArmor effectLocationHow to get it
Happy Shell– Defense (+6)
– Magic Defense (+3)		Marrymore Town / Seaside TownBuy from the Marrymore Hotel Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 38 coins
Courage Shell– Defense (+12)
– Magic Defense (+6)		Monstro TownBuy from the Monstro Town Shop for 60 coins
Fire Shell– Defense (+18)
– Magic Defense (+9)		Barrel Volcano / Bowser’s KeepBuy from the Hino Mart in Barrel Volcano or Croco’s first shop in Bowser’s Keep for 90 coins
Heal Shell– Defense (+24)
– Magic Defense (+12)		Bowser’s KeepBuy from Croco’s second shop in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins

Every Peach Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor pieceArmor effectLocationHow to get it
Polka Dress– Defense (+24)
– Magic Defense (+12)		Already equipped when she joins the party
Nautica Dress– Defense (+30)
– Magic Defense (+15)		Sea / Sunken Ship / Seaside TownBuy from the Shaman’s Shop at the Sea, the Shaman’s Shop in the Sunken Ship, or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 50 coins
Fuzzy Dress– Defense (+36)
– Magic Defense (+18)		Nimbus LandBuy from the Nimbus Land Shop for 70 coins
Fire Dress– Defense (+42)
– Magic Defense (+21)		Barrel Volcano / Bowser’s KeepBuy from the Hino Mart in Barrel Volcano or Croco’s first shop in Bowser’s Keep for 90 coins
Royal Dress– Defense (+48)
– Magic Defense (+24)		Bowser’s KeepBuy from Croco’s second shop in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins

Every Mallow Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor pieceArmor effectLocationHow to get it
Pants– Defense (+6)
– Magic Defense (+3)		Mushroom Kingdom / Seaside TownBuy from the Mushroom Kingdom Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 7 coins
Thick Pants– Defense (+12)
– Magic Defense (+6)		Rose Town / Seaside TownBuy from the Rose Town Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 14 coins
Mega Pants– Defense (+18)
– Magic Defense (+9)		Moleville Town / Seaside TownBuy from the Moleville Item Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 22 coins
Happy Pants– Defense (+24)
– Magic Defense (+12)		Marrymore Town / Seaside TownBuy from the Marrymore Hotel Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 38 coins
Sailor Pants– Defense (+30)
– Magic Defense (+15)		Sea / Sunken Ship / Seaside TownBuy from the Shaman’s Shop at the Sea, the Shaman’s Shop in the Sunken Ship, or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 50 coins
Fuzzy Pants– Defense (+36)
– Magic Defense (+18)		Nimbus LandBuy from the Nimbus Land Shop for 70 coins
Fire Pants– Defense (+42)
– Magic Defense (+21)		Barrel Volcano / Bowser’s KeepBuy from the Hino Mart in Barrel Volcano or Croco’s first shop in Bowser’s Keep for 90 coins
Prince Pants– Defense (+48)
– Magic Defense (+24)		Bowser’s KeepBuy from Croco’s second shop in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins

Every Geno Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor pieceArmor effectLocationHow to get it
Mega Cape– Defense (+6)
– Magic Defense (+3)		Moleville Town / Seaside TownBuy from the Moleville Item Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 22 coins
Happy Cape– Defense (+12)
– Magic Defense (+6)		Marrymore Town / Seaside TownBuy from the Marrymore Hotel Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 38 coins
Sailor Cape– Defense (+18)
– Magic Defense (+9)		Sea / Sunken Ship / Seaside TownBuy from the Shaman’s Shop at the Sea, the Shaman’s Shop in the Sunken Ship, or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 50 coins
Fuzzy Cape– Defense (+24)
– Magic Defense (+12)		Nimbus LandBuy from the Nimbus Land Shop for 70 coins
Fire Cape– Defense (+30)
– Magic Defense (+15)		Barrel Volcano / Bowser’s KeepBuy from the Hino Mart in Barrel Volcano or Croco’s first shop in Bowser’s Keep for 90 coins
Star Cape– Defense (+36)
– Magic Defense (+18)		Bowser’s KeepBuy from Croco’s second shop in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins

Every non-character specific Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor pieceArmor effectLocationHow to get it
Work Pants– Attack (+10)
– Defense (+15)
– Speed (+5)
– Magic Attack (+10)
– Magic Defense (+5)		Moleville TownBuy it at the Mushroom shop for 22 coins
Super Suit– Attack (+50)
– Defense (+50)
– Speed (+30)
– Magic Attack (+50)
– Magic Defense (+50)
– Immunity to status effects
– Immunity to some elemental attacks		Monstro TownTalk to the Chow after doing 100 consecutive Super Jumps on the same enemy
Lazy Shell– Attack (-50)
– Defense (+127)
– Speed (-50)
– Magic Attack (-50)
– Magic Defense (+127)
– Immunity to status effects
– Immunity to some elemental attacks		Rose TownClimb the beanstalk after giving the Seed and Fertilizer to the Gardener

That’s every piece of armor available in Super Mario RPG, the effects they have and where you can find them. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

