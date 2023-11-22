Super Mario RPG: All armor pieces, effects & where to find them

A character’s equipment is key in every role-playing game. In Super Mario RPG, each main character has a list of unique armor pieces to pick from to boost their power and keep them safe. So, here’s a list of all of them, what they do and where you can find them.

As any other RPG, the latest Mario adventure will increase it’s difficulty as you pass through the different chapters it offers, and eventually, you’ll need to toggle your gear in order to secure your party’s survival.

Finding every item available can be quite stressful, and besides the character-specific sets, there are also some armor pieces that can be worn by any of them that you don’t want to miss. So, without further ado, here’s the complete list.

Every Mario Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor piece Armor effect Location How to get it Shirt – Defense (+6)

– Magic Defense (+6) Mushroom Kingdom / Seaside Town Buy from the Mushroom Kingdom Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 7 coins Thick Shirt

– Defense (+12)

– Magic Defense (+8) Rose Town / Seaside Town Buy from the Rose Town Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 14 coins Mega Shirt

– Defense (+18)

– Magic Defense (+10) Moleville Town / Seaside Town Buy from the Moleville Item Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 22 coins Happy Shirt

– Defense (+24)

– Magic Defense (+12) Marrymore Town / Seaside Town Buy from the Marrymore Hotel Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 38 coins Sailor Shirt

– Defense (+30)

– Magic Defense (+15) Sea / Sunken Ship / Seaside Town Buy from the Shaman’s Shop at the Sea, the Shaman’s Shop in the Sunken Ship or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 50 coins Fuzzy Shirt

– Defense (+36)

– Magic Defense (+18) Nimbus Land Buy from the Nimbus Land Shop for 70 coins Fire Shirt

– Defense (+42)

– Magic Defense (+21) Barrel Volcano / Bowser’s Keep Buy from the Hino Mart in Barrel Volcano or Croco’s first shop in Bowser’s Keep for 90 coins Hero Shirt

– Defense (+48)

– Magic Defense (+24) Bowser’s Keep Buy from Croco’s second shop in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins

Every Bowser Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor piece Armor effect Location How to get it Happy Shell – Defense (+6)

– Magic Defense (+3) Marrymore Town / Seaside Town Buy from the Marrymore Hotel Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 38 coins Courage Shell – Defense (+12)

– Magic Defense (+6) Monstro Town Buy from the Monstro Town Shop for 60 coins Fire Shell – Defense (+18)

– Magic Defense (+9) Barrel Volcano / Bowser’s Keep Buy from the Hino Mart in Barrel Volcano or Croco’s first shop in Bowser’s Keep for 90 coins Heal Shell – Defense (+24)

– Magic Defense (+12) Bowser’s Keep Buy from Croco’s second shop in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins

Every Peach Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor piece Armor effect Location How to get it Polka Dress – Defense (+24)

– Magic Defense (+12) — Already equipped when she joins the party Nautica Dress – Defense (+30)

– Magic Defense (+15) Sea / Sunken Ship / Seaside Town Buy from the Shaman’s Shop at the Sea, the Shaman’s Shop in the Sunken Ship, or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 50 coins Fuzzy Dress – Defense (+36)

– Magic Defense (+18) Nimbus Land Buy from the Nimbus Land Shop for 70 coins Fire Dress – Defense (+42)

– Magic Defense (+21) Barrel Volcano / Bowser’s Keep Buy from the Hino Mart in Barrel Volcano or Croco’s first shop in Bowser’s Keep for 90 coins Royal Dress – Defense (+48)

– Magic Defense (+24) Bowser’s Keep Buy from Croco’s second shop in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins

Every Mallow Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor piece Armor effect Location How to get it Pants – Defense (+6)

– Magic Defense (+3) Mushroom Kingdom / Seaside Town Buy from the Mushroom Kingdom Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 7 coins Thick Pants – Defense (+12)

– Magic Defense (+6) Rose Town / Seaside Town Buy from the Rose Town Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 14 coins Mega Pants – Defense (+18)

– Magic Defense (+9) Moleville Town / Seaside Town Buy from the Moleville Item Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 22 coins Happy Pants – Defense (+24)

– Magic Defense (+12) Marrymore Town / Seaside Town Buy from the Marrymore Hotel Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 38 coins Sailor Pants – Defense (+30)

– Magic Defense (+15) Sea / Sunken Ship / Seaside Town Buy from the Shaman’s Shop at the Sea, the Shaman’s Shop in the Sunken Ship, or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 50 coins Fuzzy Pants – Defense (+36)

– Magic Defense (+18) Nimbus Land Buy from the Nimbus Land Shop for 70 coins Fire Pants – Defense (+42)

– Magic Defense (+21) Barrel Volcano / Bowser’s Keep Buy from the Hino Mart in Barrel Volcano or Croco’s first shop in Bowser’s Keep for 90 coins Prince Pants – Defense (+48)

– Magic Defense (+24) Bowser’s Keep Buy from Croco’s second shop in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins

Every Geno Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor piece Armor effect Location How to get it Mega Cape – Defense (+6)

– Magic Defense (+3) Moleville Town / Seaside Town Buy from the Moleville Item Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 22 coins Happy Cape – Defense (+12)

– Magic Defense (+6) Marrymore Town / Seaside Town Buy from the Marrymore Hotel Shop or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 38 coins Sailor Cape – Defense (+18)

– Magic Defense (+9) Sea / Sunken Ship / Seaside Town Buy from the Shaman’s Shop at the Sea, the Shaman’s Shop in the Sunken Ship, or the Seaside Town Armor Shop for 50 coins Fuzzy Cape – Defense (+24)

– Magic Defense (+12) Nimbus Land Buy from the Nimbus Land Shop for 70 coins Fire Cape – Defense (+30)

– Magic Defense (+15) Barrel Volcano / Bowser’s Keep Buy from the Hino Mart in Barrel Volcano or Croco’s first shop in Bowser’s Keep for 90 coins Star Cape – Defense (+36)

– Magic Defense (+18) Bowser’s Keep Buy from Croco’s second shop in Bowser’s Keep for 100 coins

Every non-character specific Armor in Super Mario RPG

Armor piece Armor effect Location How to get it Work Pants – Attack (+10)

– Defense (+15)

– Speed (+5)

– Magic Attack (+10)

– Magic Defense (+5) Moleville Town Buy it at the Mushroom shop for 22 coins Super Suit – Attack (+50)

– Defense (+50)

– Speed (+30)

– Magic Attack (+50)

– Magic Defense (+50)

– Immunity to status effects

– Immunity to some elemental attacks Monstro Town Talk to the Chow after doing 100 consecutive Super Jumps on the same enemy Lazy Shell – Attack (-50)

– Defense (+127)

– Speed (-50)

– Magic Attack (-50)

– Magic Defense (+127)

– Immunity to status effects

– Immunity to some elemental attacks Rose Town Climb the beanstalk after giving the Seed and Fertilizer to the Gardener

That’s every piece of armor available in Super Mario RPG, the effects they have and where you can find them. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

