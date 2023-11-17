The various treasure chests located around Super Mario RPG have different items you can collect. But what is the full list of items you can grab from these useful chests?

The Super Mario RPG remake is out now, and players exploring the overworld will be finding different secrets hidden behind every corner. And many of these secrets will have benefits to your party.

One such thing you can find all across the game’s world are the floating treasure chests dotted around each field. Jumping up into the bottom of one of these chests will grant you a reward.

But what exactly are the rewards that you can get from a treasure chest in Super Mario RPG?

Super Mario RPG all treasure chest items

In total, there are four different items you can get from treasure chests, each one serving their own unique purpose.

Mushrooms in chests instantly restore the whole party’s HP and FP (Flower Points). Flowers: Increases your maximum FP (Flower Points) by one.

Increases your maximum FP (Flower Points) by one. Stars: Become invincible for a short time. Any enemies you touch while it lasts are instantly defeated.

Become invincible for a short time. Any enemies you touch while it lasts are instantly defeated. Coins: The currency of this world. Small ones are worth one coin and large ones are worth ten.

There isn’t a limit to how many items you can collect, as some will also drop during battles. However, there is a limit to the number of chests located throughout the game. In the original Super Mario RPG, this number was 39. It is currently unknown if this has changed in the remake.

And that’s all you need to know about what treasure chest items you can get in Super Mario RPG. See our other Super Mario RPG content here:

