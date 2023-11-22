Super Mario RPG: How to get the Quartz Charm & what does it do?

Super Mario RPG is filled with accessories that grant characters special skills or boost stats. The Quartz Charm is certainly the best of them, so here’s all you need to know about this valuable item and where to find it.

Despite its deceiving cute visuals, Super Mario RPG is a tough turn-based adventure in which players must strategize properly in order to get through the many chapters the game offers.

As in any RPG, this remake allows players to equip armor, weapons, and accessories to each one of the five playable characters. That way, you can increase your party’s survivability by boosting stats or getting special skills.

Of course, between the pool of options available, it’s hard to pick just one accessory to equip, so stay with the Quartz Charm, which is the best there is. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Where to find the Quartz Charm in Super Mario RPG

The road to the Quartz Charm is a tricky one. This precious item is granted as a reward for beating the game’s secret optional boss, Culex.

In order to get to him, you’ll need to follow a series of steps first:

Find the little mole girl in Moleville that’s behind a set of five wooden boxes.

Go inside the building next to her and purchase a firework (500 coins) from a mole.

Go back to the young girl and exchange the firework for the Shiny Stone.

Travel to Monstro Town and head to the darker set of doors in the middle of the town.

Use the Shiny Stone to open the door.

Fight Culex and get the Quartz Charm.

Keep in mind that the Final Fantasy-inspired boss is no push-over, and will use four elemental crystals during the fight. This means he can attack five times in a row, so be well prepared before engaging.

What does the Quartz Charm do in Super Mario RPG

Even though the Quartz Charm is hard to get, it’s totally worth it. Once you equip this accessory, it will halve damage – like the Ghost Metal – while also raising attack power by 50%, and preventing mortal blows at the same time.

It’s the perfect defensive accessory as it prevents instant death. You can use it to keep your healer – Peach – safe, or to keep your main attacker – Mario – alive.

That’s it! That’s everything you need to know about the precious Quartz Charm and where to find it. Check our list below for more content on Super Mario RPG.

