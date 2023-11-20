Super Mario RPG crown location: Where to find Peach’s crown

Princess Peach’s crown is an important item in Super Mario RPG and you may be wondering exactly where you can find it. So, here’s exactly how and where you can find the crown in the recent remake of the beloved Mario adventure.

Super Mario RPG is the first RPG in the Mario franchise that was originally released for the SNES back in 1996, and the game has recently received the remake treatment from Nintendo to the excitement of many fans across the globe.

Article continues after ad

This revamped version of the RPG allows players old and new to experience Mario’s quest to defeat the Smithy Gang, and it wouldn’t be a Mario title if you didn’t have to help Princess Peach along the way. This includes recovering her beloved crown, so here’s exactly where you can find Peach’s Crown in Super Mario RPG.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo You’ll have to recover Peach’s important items during Super Mario RPG which includes her crown.

Where to find Peach’s crown in Super Mario RPG

Peach’s crown is located in the chapel in Marrymore in Super Mario RPG.

Article continues after ad

You’ll be able to recover the crown by simply knocking it off Booster’s head. A step-by-step guide on exactly how to get the crown can be found below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Make your way to Marrymore Chapel which can be done after you’ve travelled through Booster Tower.

You’ll see a bandit running uphill towards the village of Marrymore, follow him to get there.

Enter the Marrymore chapel via the side door to the right.

Assist a Snifit and Bowser in opening a set of doors – this is done by running at the doors alongside each character and reaching them at the same time.

Once you and Bowser have opened the second door you’ll find yourself in the chapel where you can search for Peach’s missing items.

To get the crown, jump on Booster to knock it off his head.

As well as the crown, you can also recover Peach’s ring, brooch, and shoes by talking to the three Snifits in the room. This will force them to give up each item and you won’t have to battle them. After you’ve collected all of Peach’s important things, you’ll be rewarded with a short cutscene.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Peach’s crown in Super Mario RPG. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

All Super Mario RPG characters | Action Commands explained | All treasure chest items | Difficulty settings | How to switch party members