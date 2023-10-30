Super Mario RPG: All confirmed characters

After almost a month after the release of Super Mario Wonder, Mario is coming back with yet another adventure in the form of Super Mario RPG. Here’s a list of all confirmed characters you can step into the shoes of.

Super Mario RPG is a remake of the original SNES version of the game called Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, released back in 1996.

Super Mario RPG is set to release on November 17, 2023, with complete 3D visuals while also staying true to the original character designs. Here is a list of all the confirmed characters you can play as:

All confirmed characters in Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG is an excellent example of what can be achieved with a good plot and a compelling roster of characters. Super Mario RPG characters are some of the best in the series, with each character being distinct from the others.

Mario

Mario is obviously the one leading the group. However, what’s different in this Mario game is that he doesn’t have witty voice. In true RPG fashion, other characters do the talking while Mario listens. Silent protagonists were prevalent in RPGs back when the original game was released, and the game tries to take a dig at that.

Mallow

A newcomer, making his first appearance in Super Mario RPG, Mallow is a young, cloud-like creature that accompanies Mario on his quest. In the course of saving the planet, he hopes to locate his biological parents. Mallow specializes in elemental magic and can control the weather.

Geno

An outworldly traveler who comes to Mario’s world in search of the seven Star Pieces. Geno takes on the appearance of Gaz’s doll; a light beam emanates from it, bringing it to life, and he begins his quest for the Star Pieces. He asks Mario and Mallow to call him “Geno,” like the doll, because his name is hard to pronounce.

Bowser

This character needs no introduction. Serving as one of the biggest baddies in other Mario games, Bowser is introduced as the Smithy Gang drives Bowser out of his castle as he is trying to kidnap Princess Peach. Following which, Bowser walks the land when he comes across Mario and reluctantly joins Mario’s party. However, this is not the only familiar face in Mario’s party.

Princess Peach

Princess Peach isn’t a damcel in distress in this game anymore, as she acts as one of the most important party members who has the ability to heal others. Peach is held captive in Booster’s Tower, where Mario and the rest of the party find her as she becomes a part of the team.

That’s everything we know about the characters in Super Mario RPG remake. Keep updated with this story for information once we learn it.

