With the gaming community evolving and many franchises taking the open-world route, a common question among Super Mario RPG fans is whether the beloved game will follow suit.

Given the direction many RPGs are heading, it wouldn’t be surprising if the upcoming remake of the beloved Mario RPG jumped on the open world bandwagon. But will it?

The idea of an open-world Super Mario RPG is certainly tantalizing. Imagine traversing the vibrant landscapes of the Mushroom Kingdom, exploring its nooks and crannies at your own pace, and stumbling upon hidden secrets and quests. The potential for a richer, more immersive experience is undoubtedly there.

So, here’s what we know about whether the remake will be open world or not.

Super Mario RPG is a remake of the beloved SNES game.

Will Super Mario RPG be Open World?

The answer is no, the remake will not feature an open world format. This might come as a shock to some, given the current trend of RPGs transitioning into more open and explorative formats. However, the developers have decided to stick to the game’s roots and retain its structured design.

So, what does this mean for fans of the game? It means that players can expect the same level of engagement and excitement that has defined the Super Mario RPG franchise. The structured format allows for a carefully crafted narrative that seamlessly integrates with the gameplay, providing players with a well-rounded gaming experience.

The decision not to go open world is a testament to the developers’ commitment to preserving the essence of the original game. It showcases their dedication to delivering a top-gaming experience that is both familiar and new, ensuring that the remake continues to stand out in the crowded RPG market.

This is all we have to say about the potential open world status of Super Mario RPG.