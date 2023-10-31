With the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, fans are buzzing with excitement, and one question on everyone’s mind is, will the game feature multiplayer or co-op gameplay? Here’s everything you need to know.

The original Super Mario RPG, released on the SNES in 1996, was a hit due to its engaging storyline, unique characters, and innovative gameplay. With the remake, developers have gone above and beyond to enhance the experience while maintaining the game’s essence.

Super Mario RPG has always been known for its immersive solo gameplay, and fans of the series appreciate the game for its rich story and engaging mechanics. So, does the remake take a different route by introducing multiplayer or co-op options?

Will Super Mario RPG Have Multiplayer or Co-Op?

Super Mario RPG will not feature multiplayer or co-op gameplay. As much as the game has evolved, one aspect remains the same: the game will retain its single-player essence, providing an immersive solo experience for players to enjoy.

While some may find the lack of multiplayer or co-op options disappointing, it’s essential to remember the core of what makes Super Mario RPG great. The game’s charm lies in its rich story, unique characters, and engaging gameplay mechanics, all of which are designed for a singular, introspective journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.

The absence of multiplayer or co-op gameplay should not deter fans, old and new alike, from exploring the beautifully revamped world that awaits in this highly anticipated remake. This Mario adventure promises to be a memorable experience, showcasing the timeless appeal of Mario and his friends in their quest to save the Mushroom Kingdom.

That’s all we know about the possibility of multiplayer in Super Mario RPG. While you’re here, check out our best Mario games of all time list.