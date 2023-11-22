Super Mario RPG: How to get Work Pants

The Work Pants are one of the few armor items that can be worn by any character in Super Mario RPG, making them extremely valuable. So, here’s everything you need to know to quickly find this handy item in the newest Mario adventure.

Super Mario RPG is the remake of the beloved game from 1996, and as any other game in the genre, it’s filled with different armors for every playable character.

Though armor, accessories, and weapons won’t change the looks of Mario, Peach, Bowser, Mallow or Geno, it’s worth spending some time searching for them in order to become stronger as the adventure unfolds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to find the Work Pants in Super Mario RPG

The Work Pants can be bought at the Mushroom store in Moleville for 22 coins. However, you can’t get to this location from the get-go.

Super Mario RPG has a linear progression in which you unlock one area after another in a particular order. So, to get into Moleville, first you’ll need to finish the game’s second chapter and collect the Star.

As soon as this is done, Geno will join your party and you’ll be able to get into Moleville.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

NINTENDO

What are Work Pants for in Super Mario RPG

These particular items, as well as the Super Suit and the Lazy Shell, are the three armor items that can be used by any character in your party.

Article continues after ad

The Work Pants effects and stats are:

Attack (+10)

Defense (+15)

Speed (+5)

Magic Attack (+10)

Magic Defense (+5)

While each character has a bunch of exclusive armor items, the Work Pants have more pros than many of them, and that’s why they are a ‘must have’ item.

That’s all you need to know about the Work Pants and how to get them. For more guides about Super Mario RPG, check the list below:

Article continues after ad

All Super Mario RPG characters | Action Commands explained | All treasure chest items | Difficulty settings | How to switch party members