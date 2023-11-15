Super Mario RPG fans lament the game’s lack of amiibos: “Easy money”

The Super Mario RPG remake is a near-perfect adaptation of the much-loved original but fans say it’s missing one thing. They’re crying out for an amiibo or five to commemorate the game.

The recent remake of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch has gotten mountains of praise for its faithful recreation of the original’s look and feel. It sees the return of fan-favorite characters and gameplay but isn’t afraid to make some changes where needed.

This newest iteration of Super Mario RPG features heaps of quality-of-life improvements and new content like more endgame super bosses. Despite all of these extras, fans of the game still want more.

A Tweet from a Super Mario fan account took time to bemoan the lack of Super Mario RPG amiibo figures while simultaneously showing concepts for what could have been. Players in the thread were equally devastated by their absence.

No Context Super Mario shared images of potential amiibo figures for Super Mario RPGified versions of five characters from the game. While many commenters debated the need for more Mario, Bowser, and Peach amiibos, but two out of the five were big hits.

“Five amiibos for a remake seems like overkill but I think Geno and Mallow might be smart,” one user put forward. “Mario, Peach, and Bowser are Mario, Peach, and Bowser; there is absolutely no reason to make figures of such minor design variations,” replied another user taking this way too seriously.

No Context Super Mario did explain that they thought the lack of any amiibo for Super Mario RPG confused them. Given the amount of users clamoring for them in the comments, their assertion that these would be “easy money” seems justified.

“I just think it’s a bit of a missed opportunity with Geno specifically cause like, his whole thing is that he’s a toy brought to life and amiibo’s whole thing (sometimes) are toys brought to life,” they elaborated.

Nintendo Give us the cloud Nintendo!

Nintendo fans being upset that a billion-dollar corporation is leaving money on the table may seem a little strange to some. Still, the little Mallow amiibo is pretty cute and we probably wouldn’t say no to him.

If there’s a Super Mario RPG amiibo-shaped hole in your heart that just won’t heal, there is always that Lego Bowser floating around.