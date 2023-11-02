Super Mario RPG could feature a new secret boss fight

A classic secret boss is confirmed to be returning in Super Mario RPG, and there are hints that they won’t be alone, as Nintendo is suggesting that an even greater enemy will be faced in the game.

Square Enix, the company behind the Final Fantasy series, developed the original version of Super Mario RPG on the Super Nintendo. The Final Fantasy games are full of ultra-powerful hidden bosses, so it’s no surprise that Super Mario RPG also had one.

Article continues after ad

If the player finds the Shiny Stone in Super Mario RPG, they can use it to open a locked door in Monstro Town. This leads to Culex, the most powerful boss in the game by far, sporting a design that evokes the enemies of the 16-bit Final Fantasy titles.

Article continues after ad

A new commercial for the Super Mario RPG remake on Nintendo Switch has been released in Japan, confirming that Culex will return. It seems that he won’t be alone, as Nintendo has suggested that another boss is waiting to be discovered by fans.

Article continues after ad

Super Mario RPG hints at new secret boss to join Culex

A new post on the Japanese Nintendo website has confirmed (via machine translation) that Culex will be fought in the game, using his original 2D look from Super Mario RPG on the SNES. More importantly, there’s another secret tied to Culex’s presence.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As previously mentioned, the player needs to find a Shiny Stone to meet Culex in Super Mario RPG. According to Nintendo, Super Mario RPG will feature another “Stone” that players should seek out, one that relates to the Shiny Stone.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The wording in the article suggests that there’s another Stone item, one that likely leads to a new boss, as the Shiny Stone is tied to Culex. If the 2D version of Culex is present in the game already, then maybe the new Stone leads to a 3D version of the boss, or it could be for a new character altogether.

The world of Super Mario RPG has been beautifully recreated on Nintendo Switch, but there’s plenty of room to add new content. The game is adding new triple attacks for the party, as well as QoL features, so maybe a fresh boss fight is also in the works to give something new to returning players.

Article continues after ad