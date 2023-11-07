Nintendo announces live-action Legend of Zelda movie in collaboration with Sony
Nintendo is officially working on a live-action movie in The Legend of Zelda franchise. The gaming giant has big plans for the big screen, helping fund the project directly in collaboration with Sony Pictures.
Hot on the heels of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s record-shattering box office success, Nintendo is doubling down on feature films. Months after shutting down rumors of an animated film in the same vein, a live-action Zelda flick is now officially in the works.
Confirmed by Nintendo on November 7, Shigeru Miyamoto himself addressed the gaming community to reveal the news. Working alongside veteran producer Avi Arad of Spider-Man and Uncharted fame, Nintendo is working on bringing Link’s grand adventure to new audiences.
Don’t hold your breath for an imminent release, however, as with this news, the project is only just “starting development,” an official blog post soon followed up.
This article is currently being updated with further information.