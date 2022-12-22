Twitch streamer beats Super Mario 64 in record time with drum set controller

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Speedrunner ‘CZR’ set a new Super Mario 64 record, completing the classic title in under 20 minutes using only a drum kit.

Super Mario 64 has long played a pivotal role in the speedrunning community. But with nearly every record broken, set, and broken again, players have had to come up with new ways to engage with certain games.

For speedrunner CZR, a drum kit has constituted his way to up the ante with Super Mario 64. In 2021, CZR finished a 70-star run in approximately 90 minutes with the drum set as a controller.

The player didn’t set a new world record, given that someone else had previously wrapped a 70-star run in 47 minutes. However, CZR’s latest attempt at a record-breaking run has proven nothing short of a success.

Speedrunner beats Super Mario 64 in record time on a drum kit

CZR spent the last couple of years honing his unique craft, and it’s paid off in spades. The streamer recently managed to beat a 16-star Super Mario 64 run in less than 20 minutes. And, yes, the speedrunner accomplished such a feat with only a drum set for a controller.

Content creator Jake Lucky shared footage of CZR’s proud moment in the following Twitter post:

In a tweet responding to Jake Lucky, CZR called this particular Super Mario 64 victory his “proudest record to date.”

CZR has set other notable records in the past. During a 2020 stream, the speedrunner finished Ocarina of Time in under 30 minutes using an electronic drum set. He also beat Super Mario Bros. on NES with a 17KVX drum kit this past May, doing so in 5 minutes and 55 seconds for a new world record.