Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leaks leave DC fans in despair

A new leak has revealed details on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and has left fans in utter despair who were hoping the game would be rid of live service features.

Batman Arkham series creator, Rocksteady Studios, has faced an uphill battle since revealing the team’s newest project. Set in the same universe as the beloved Batman trilogy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s premise of anti-hero-focused fun should’ve been an easy sell.

However, it’s been anything but that since its reveal. Its hyper-focused attention to live service has been blasted to the moon and back, amongst many other concerns.

A new wave of leaks has surfaced, and to the dismay of many, the upcoming title appears to have fans distraught.

New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leaks has fans in dismay

Rocksteady Studios has been near radio silent since the title debuted at the PlayStation State of Play in February. Fan feedback was rough, as it showed off Destiny-inspired menus and revealed an online connection was needed to play for solo play.

The last mention of the title was an announcement that it would be delayed to February 2024, another setback in the game’s journey.

That hasn’t stopped news of the title from coming out. A new leak has sprung, and fans aren’t hopeful.

Reddit user Ritual_Owl shared information they recalled, and it’s the typical jargon gamers don’t enjoy. Two different editions of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be up for preorder, offering early access and skins.

The rest of the details were standard fodder, as a day and night cycle will be present. Each character has their strengths and weaknesses, and the map is twice as large as Arkham Knight’s map.

Fan reaction was not pretty, as summarized by this simple response “I completely forgot about this game.”

Another response was more critical of how Rocksteady spent their time. “Never forget that Arkham knight came out 8.5 years ago, 9 by the time this game comes out. Rocksteady could’ve put out 2-3 absolute BANGER singleplayer games in that time, riding the high after Arkham knight. It’s absolutely the biggest mismanagement of a studio in recent memory when you consider the pure potential of the team and their track record.”

Others were critical of the game’s live service features, a trend many games don’t like about the gaming industry’s current climate. “I f***ing hate that now this trend of paying more to play the game earlier is actually becoming a trend.” lamented one Redditor.

“I’m excited to see which kind of font and background they’ll use in the apology tweet after/during the launch.” said another user who certainly didn’t seem optimistic the game’s launch would go over smoothly.

Time will tell if Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can win over DC fans despite its controversial, life-service focused direction.