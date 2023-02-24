Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League requires online connection for solo play

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has confirmed via an FAQ that the game will require an online connection to play, affecting those who are looking to play the game solo.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has announced several updates via an FAQ recently released on the game’s website.

The DC-based action-adventure shooter will be released to console and PC later this year, on May 26, 2023. As shown in the most recent trailer, the game itself will feature four iconic DC characters, these being Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. The game will contain an original story for these characters, based in the DC universe.

Article continues after ad

While players can tackle the story completely solo and freely swap characters on a whim, the game seemingly has a different form of restriction in place. The FAQ has also shared details about the game’s requirements for an internet connection, stating “an internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.”

Warner Bros. Games Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be releasing in May this Year.

The announcement has followed a trend of games becoming more reliant on having a consistent internet connection. This is likely due to the war against piracy most publishers look out for, but may also be due to the game’s features itself.

Article continues after ad

Suicide Squad FAQ details online play and battle pass

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has confirmed that it will have a further monetization system in the form of a battle pass. The post-launch battle pass will be “a post-launch cosmetics-only battle pass system to earn new outfits, emotes and other items to customize playable characters.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

These features may be the potential reason for Warner Bros to set the game as fully online, which brings about a couple of downsides. As the game is fully online, attacks or server issues with the game can cause issues for the entire player base, rendering the game practically unplayable during the time.

Article continues after ad

Alongside this, if Warner Bros decides to end support for the Suicide Squad servers, the game will be completely unavailable for anyone to play.

Warner Bros has yet to announce a reasoning behind their decision, but it’s possible we may not know, even after the game’s launch.