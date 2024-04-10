Star Wars Outlaws cast – All actors & characters in Ubisoft’s open-world game

Star Wars Outlaws boasts a dazzling open world filled to the brim with bounty hunters, underworld masterminds, and criminals aplenty. Here’s a full look at the cast and all the confirmed characters you’ll be bumping into on your travels through the galaxy far, far away.

The first-of-its-kind open-world Star Wars game is just around the corner. As confirmed through the story trailer, Ubisoft’s new release is set to hit store shelves on August 30, and with the new game comes a whole batch of new characters.

While a handful of returning figures from live-action media have been confirmed, the rest all appear to be new creations just for the game, including a whole new faction never before seen in the Star Wars franchise.

So before you get set on the planet-hopping adventure, here’s the full rundown on the cast and their characters in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws cast & characters

Contents:

