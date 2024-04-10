Star Wars Outlaws cast – All actors & characters in Ubisoft’s open-world game

Star Wars Outlaws cast – All actors & characters in Ubisoft’s open-world gameUbisoft / Lucasfilm
Star Wars Outlaws boasts a dazzling open world filled to the brim with bounty hunters, underworld masterminds, and criminals aplenty. Here’s a full look at the cast and all the confirmed characters you’ll be bumping into on your travels through the galaxy far, far away.
The first-of-its-kind open-world Star Wars game is just around the corner. As confirmed through the story trailer, Ubisoft’s new release is set to hit store shelves on August 30, and with the new game comes a whole batch of new characters.
While a handful of returning figures from live-action media have been confirmed, the rest all appear to be new creations just for the game, including a whole new faction never before seen in the Star Wars franchise.
So before you get set on the planet-hopping adventure, here’s the full rundown on the cast and their characters in Star Wars Outlaws.
Star Wars Outlaws cast & characters
Contents:
- Humberly González: Kay Vess
- Dee Bradley Baker: Nix
- Jay Rincon: ND-5
- Sliro
- Qi’ra
- Jabba The Hutt
Humberly González: Kay Vess
31-year-old Humberly González stars as our protagonist Kay Vess. The Canadian actress has appeared in Hollywood blockbusters like Nobody, popular TV shows like Orphan Black, and even a fair few Ubisoft titles as well, voicing characters in Far Cry 6 and the recent Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Of note, González is also set to appear in the next major Star Trek series, Section 31, alongside Michelle Yeoh.
Stepping into the shoes of Kay Vess, however, González takes on the lead role as our unlikely hero. With the Empire’s rule in full effect at this stage in the Star Wars timeline, Vess has honed her skills as a thief, living with her animal companion Nix. Together, it’s been them against the world, “doing what we have to to survive.”
Eventually, Vess’ thieving acts catch the attention of Sliro, the leader of the Zerek Besh criminal syndicate. Placing a bounty on her head forces our protagonist to take on “one of the greatest heists the galaxy has ever seen” in order to reclaim her freedom.
Dee Bradley Baker: Nix
Nix serves as Kay Vess’ animal companion. Their race is known as the Merqaal, a new species created just for Star Wars Outlaws. Together, they’ve been traveling the galaxy getting up to all sorts of hijinks on the road to their biggest undertaking yet.
While not necessarily a speaking character, Nix does have plenty of personality brought to life by Dee Bradley Baker, an accomplished voice actor known for Ben 10, Clone Wars, Avatar the Last Airbender, and many more.
Jay Rincon: ND-5
ND-5 is a BX-series droid commando who has been around for quite some time, having served during the Clone Wars. While it’s yet unclear where their loyalties lie, it appears they’re integral in Kay Vess’ mission to pull off the grand heist.
Mexican actor Jay Rincon has lent his voice to all manner of roles throughout the gaming industry in recent years, appearing in the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Atomic Heart, Dead Island 2, and more.
Sliro
While the actor behind the character hasn’t yet been revealed, we know Sliro serves as the main antagonist in Star Wars Outlaws. As revealed in the game’s story trailer, he leads the Zerek Besh, and in cooperation with other underworld gangs, places a hefty bounty on Kay Vess and Nix.
Qi’ra
Returning from her live-action debut in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Qi’ra has been confirmed for Star Wars Outlaws. However, it won’t be Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke portraying the character this time around.
While her new actor and the exact nature of her role in Outlaws all remain a mystery for now, we know for certain the character will indeed be returning to the forefront once again later this year.
Jabba The Hutt
Based on the story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws, we also know for certain Jabba The Hutt is set to make an appearance. Given he plays a key role in the criminal underbelly of the galaxy during the Empire’s reign, expect to be dealing with plenty of Hutt’s forces on the quest for freedom.