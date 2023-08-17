Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season update: Release date, new weapons, stages, more

Splatoon 3’s next season is on the horizon, with the Drizzle Season set to add even more new weapons, stages, and clothing to the third-person shooter.

Splatoon 3’s Sizzle Season is almost at an end, which means the next season update is nearly here. Sizzle Season brought with it the new Painbrush Main Weapon alongside the S-Blast ’92, which shook things up for Paintbrush and Blaster mains.

Now, Nintendo has released a trailer for Splatoon 3’s next content update: Drizzle Season, which is set two new Main Weapons, new maps, another major Splatfest, and much more. So, here’s a breakdown of what Splatoon 3 fans can expect from this new season.

Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season release date

Splatoon 3’s Drizzle Season update is set to arrive on September 1, 2023. The season will last for three months, ending on November 30, 2023.

Drizzle Season is actually the first repeat season since the game’s launch on September 9, 2022, and is the fifth Season overall. In celebration of the game’s first-year anniversary, a new Splatfest will have players choose who the best leader would be: Shiver, Frye, or Big Man.

New Splatoon 3 stages

Nintendo Crableg Capital is one of the two new stages in Splatoon 3’s Drizzle Season.

This season will introduce two brand new stages to the third-person shooter. First up is Crableg Capital, which is set on a high-rise construction site and features plenty of raised walkways that players can shoot ink through.

Nintendo Shipshape Cargo Co. is the second new stage introduced.

The second map is called Shipshape Cargo Co., which takes place on a frigid cargo ship filled with massive shipping crates. This new map features a low-ground and raised section complete with a ton of ramps, platforms, and grate ledges that squids can get vantage points from.

Salmonid Smokeyard (Salmon Run)

Nintendo Salmonid Smokeyard makes its return from Splatoon 2.

The Salmon Run map, Salmonid Smokeyard, makes a return from Splatoon 2 and the map looks largely the same compared to the original.

With this returning map, fans looking to jazz up their look in Salmon Run can expect brand new Work Suits in the Salmon Run shop, featuring different camo styles and a funky polka-dot option.

All new weapons in Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season update

Nintendo The Dread Wringer is an all-new Main Weapon that looks to be a burst-fire Slosher weapon with a long range.

Two new weapons will be making their way to Splatoon 3 in the Drizzle Season update. These are the Dread Wringer and the Heavy Edit Splatling.

The Dread Wringer appears to be an all-new take on the Slosher Main Weapon class, with a slower rate-of-fire and a much longer sloshing distance. Alternately, the Heavy Edit Splatling appears to be a brand new Heavy Splatling with a surprisingly fast charge time.

Nintendo The Gold Dynamo Roller will be returning from past games in the new update.

Fans also got the confirmation that the Gold Dynamo Roller will make its return from previous games in this update, along with the Bloblobber Deco and a handful of other returning weapons.

Splatoon 3 won’t have to wait too much longer to see everything Drizzle Season 2023 has to offer, once the update launches on September 1, 2023.