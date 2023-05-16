Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season update: Release date, weapons, maps, more

The Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season update will add new content to Nintendo’s colorful shooter, so here are all the weapons, stages, and clothing that will be added to the game.

Splatoon 3’s Sizzle Season update is nearly here and players will soon be able to get their hands on the game’s new Paintbrush weapon and duke it out on the Barnacle & Dime battleground. There’s also a new Salmon Run Stage and plenty of clothing options to unlock.

Aside from this content, the event will also bring back a fan-favorite stage from Splatoon 2. So, if you’re wondering when the Splatoon Sizzle Season update will release or just wish to know what content is available, then we have you covered.

The Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season update will go live on June 1, 2023. The event will end on 31 August, giving players plenty of time to delve into all the new content.

New Splatoon 3 stage

Nintendo The Barnacle & Dime is the latest battleground to be added to Splatoon 3.

The new update will see the release of the Barnacle & Dime battleground, a new stage that takes place inside a colorful shopping mall. From the footage shown, the map is filled with open areas, raised platforms, and wooden bridges that connect each section.

Additionally, the Humpback Pump Track also makes its long-awaited return. This skatepark-themed stage first appeared in Splatoon 2 and features numerous slopes, which players can speed down.

Jammin’ Salmon Junction (Salmon Rush)

Nintendo Jammin’ Salmon Junction brings another Salmon Rush stage to the game.

It’s not just Splatoon 3’s core multiplayer mode that’s getting a new stage, Salmon Run is also receiving another map. The Jammin’ Salmon Junction will be introduced in the Sizzle Season update.

Not much is known about Jammin’ Salmon Junction, but it does look like it will feature a lot more verticality, which will shake up how players approach combat.

Nintendo There are two new weapons being added in the Splatoon 3 — Sizzle Season update.

Two new weapons will be making their way to Splatoon 3 in the Sizzle Season update. These are the Paintbrush and S-Blast ’92. The Paintbrush is a fast melee weapon, that can unleash paint in a wide arc in front of it, while the S-Blast ’92 offers powerful AoE blasts that can take down opponents in both close and mid-range combat.

There are also a number of new cards and clothes available, so make sure you check out the Spaltoon Sizzle Season update to enjoy all the new content!